American flags, pinwheels, newly-planted pansies, drumsticks, baseballs, and freshly-picked lilacs.
These are the things left on the graves of the small Lincoln Cemetery sandwiched between a busy roundabout and a flooring store.
Members of the American Legion arrived there Monday morning to carry out the tradition of raising the flag then lowering it to half-staff in honor of veterans who died while serving. The American Legion had already been to the Veterans War Memorial on the river, Fielding Cemetery, Rose Hill Cemetery and Ammon Cemetery.
Lincoln was their last stop.
The family members of Lavon Roper Farmer, who died in 1996, were the lone gatherers at Lincoln that morning. They pay their respects every year to the World War II veteran. Three years ago, Memorial Day fell just before what would have been Lavon’s 100th birthday.
“We all met here, threw up a couple of tables and had cake and ice cream. We thought ‘why not have a birthday cake in the cemetery?’ We thought ‘why not?’” said Dalene Owen, daughter of Lavon Farmer.
Dalene and her husband Rick Owen take painstaking care of the Farmer’s grave. Carefully, they scrubbed the headstone with bleach, swept away any lingering specs of dirt and piled one bouquet of flowers after the other around the stone.
Rick too is a veteran. As was his father before him. Rick’s father was stationed off the coast of Japan aboard the USS Onslow on the day he got a telegram telling him Rick had been born.
“I think I’ve still got that telegram in my baby book,” said Rick.
Rick later came to understand how difficult being away must have been for his father. He himself was sent to Vietnam to serve in the Navy while his firstborn was still a baby.
“It’s a hard thing to be away from your family, especially with the uncertainty of war. My wife and I had just been married and had a little daughter that was a year old,” Rick said. “It was hard being gone, but I’ve always been proud that I served in the military.”
As the clock drew to 11 a.m., the 10 American Legion members readied themselves. The flag was raised, then lowered. A three-gun salute was fired. And one member, standing a bit back, played out the ever-haunting call of taps on a silver bugle.
It was just the American Legion, the Farmer family and a few stragglers that joined at the last minute.
“I represent those that came home. Because there are those that didn’t,” Rick said after it was over. “That’s why I’m here.”
The Lincoln Cemetery ceremony is usually small. However, the Rose Hill Cemetery, host of the town’s biggest Memorial Day event, normally draws close to 500 people on Memorial Day.
Approximately 50 people came this year. The regular festivities had either been abbreviated or cut altogether. There was no marching in of flags, no 21-gun salute. There was no feasting or speech-making.
“We decided this year that we didn’t want to promote congregation with the pandemic going on. We want to honor our fallen, but we don’t want people to congregate around if there’s a chance of them getting the virus,” said Bob Skinner, who leads the local Military Affairs Committee.
Skinner noted that while things may have felt different this year, Memorial Day is still an important opportunity to remember those who died while serving.
“It’s an honor we show our fallen brothers and sisters. Since the beginning of this country there’s been roughly a million people who gave their life so we can continue to do things the way we do. They did it so we can vote, so we can worship where we want to. All our freedoms we have were fought for in blood with the people who have given their lives.”
And, though the crowd may have lessened, the sea of flags in Freeman Park still numbered 1,000. Each flag represented 1,000 fallen veterans.
“A million people. That’s a lot of people who have fought for our country,” Skinner said.