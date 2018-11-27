The walls of the Elk Lodge's main room are completely covered by fabric panels. The panels are 3 feet by 6 feet — the average size of a grave — and are decorated with the names of the dead. Men and women, children and activists, all of whom died from the complications of the HIV virus or AIDS.
Breaking Boundaries has been displaying sections of the AIDS Memorial Quilt in Idaho Falls annually since 2002 to raise awareness of the people in eastern Idaho living with the disease. The display began offering free showings Tuesday in honor of World AIDS Day this Saturday, and the Idaho Falls event is one of the largest showings of the quilt in the country.
The quilt is made of 12-foot square blocks, each of which contains eight panels remembering Americans who have died of AIDS. Breaking Boundaries event chairwoman Kerry Martin said the display features different pieces of the quilt every year but that it always includes blocks honoring victims from eastern Idaho.
"We've worked with people in the community to memorialize their loved ones. So we have some panels that definitely have an Idaho connection," Martin said.
The group has helped create four blocks of panels for local victims over the past 17 years and will dedicate the panels completing its fifth block at a Saturday event. This year's display includes a total of 25 blocks from the memorial quilt.
The display also is used to raise awareness of the annual benefit that Breaking Boundaries is holding Friday night at the Elks Lodge. The money raised from the 300 tickets for the benefit and the auction tables at the event will be used to help support patients in eastern Idaho that are receiving treatment for either the HIV virus or AIDS.
Local schools have regularly brought their students to see the display, though Taylorview Middle School is the only school that registered this year. Health teacher Holly Frazier has been bringing her eighth-grade classes to see the quilt for several years and hopes that the trip helps them better understand the issue.
"I want them to put a face to the disease. I want them to realize that (HIV) happens to moms, dads, grandparents, kids, everyone," Frazier said.
The Idaho Department of Health and Welfare reported that more than a thousand people in the state are living with HIV and 1,500 are living with AIDS, the severe immune system disease caused by the HIV virus, as of June this year. In the health district including Idaho Falls, around 200 people have been diagnosed with one of the two diseases.
Breaking Boundaries representative Arantza Zabala told the assembled students about Ryan White, an Indiana teenager who received AIDS from a blood transfusion in the 1980s and had to sue his school district to be allowed to attend classes. She said that students needed to learn about what HIV did and the limited ways the disease can be contracted.
"You can't get AIDS from a casual interaction. We want them to know you don't have to isolate someone just because they have AIDS," Zabala said.
With more than 50,000 panels having been created since the project began in 1985, the quilt has become the largest folk art project in the world and continues to grow. The quilt has rarely been displayed in full since it famously covered the National Mall in 1996 and the Idaho Falls event only includes 200 panels, despite being one of the largest showings in the country.
Eastern Idaho Public Health, which frequently partners with Breaking Boundaries, also is planning events to help raise awareness of the diseases. The department will be offering free HIV testing at all 10 of its clinics for the entire month of December, providing confidential results to patients in less than 15 minutes. The Bonneville County location, 1250 Hollipark Drive, also will hold a special clinic from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. Dec. 1 to begin the month of testing and celebrate World AIDS Day.