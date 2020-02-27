Ask Mystery Haggard's friends and family how they remember her, and you'll hear the same quotes from all of them.
"She could light up a room with her smile."
"She was the glue that held our family together."
"She loved her daughter and loved being a mother."
Mystery's siblings have had to cope with the loss of their youngest sister since she died from a heroin overdose last year. She was 24.
With the man who gave her those drugs sentenced to prison this week, they're still picking up the pieces of Mystery's life and their own.
Mystery's life was marked with struggle: the death of her parents, her battles with addiction, and the loss of a child at a young age. To her family however, she was defined not by the challenges, but by her ability to overcome them, move on and maintain her optimism, and support for other people.
Born in 1994, Mystery lost both of her parents before she was 19 years old. Her father, James Haggard, died from cancer when she was 8. He had been absent for much of her life and lived in Alaska, but he reached out to her and her brother, returning to Idaho despite his illness, so they would be able to remember him.
Lorna Cotterell, the mother of Mystery and three of her siblings, died in 2013 from an overdose on hydrocodone, a prelude to Mystery's own struggles with addiction.
Amanda Jensen, the treatment supervisor for the Young Adult Court in Bonneville County, met Mystery while counseling her mother. Mystery would go on to enroll in the Young Adult Court program, designed to help individuals between the ages of 18 and 25 who have had run-ins with the law.
Mystery not only completed the program, but became a mentor, helping others in the program. As a mentor she would listen to people in the program discuss their own struggles to stay away from drugs and offer them advice and feedback. She would provide car rides to those who had to walk, and kept her phone on in case anyone needed to talk to stop themselves from relapsing.
Jensen said Mystery was so inclined to help others that she needed to be reminded to take care of herself.
"I would tell her she needs to only help people as much as they would help themselves," Jensen said. "She would really go without so that someone could have what they needed."
That selflessness is a consistent theme in conversations with Mystery's family about the memories of her.
Her brother, Jammer Haggard, the closest to her in age, recalled a time in high school when they both witnessed a student with a mental disability being bullied in the hallway. She confronted the bully and reported the incident to the school.
"After that my sister would always walk that person to class," Jammer Haggard said.
Several family members described Mystery as free-spirited, but said she could also be reckless. When she was 15, Mystery became pregnant.
Mystery and her three siblings were born to three different fathers. With none of them around regularly, her oldest brother, Jessie Mendoza, stepped up for the younger children.
"I was just trying to guide them the best that I can, without any guidance myself," Mendoza said.
He took his sister for a car ride to talk when her pregnancy was discovered. The conversation started out uncomfortable, the awkward silence prelude to an expected bombardment of lectures and warnings about the challenge of teen pregnancy. Instead, the two ended up buying ice cream and reminiscing about simpler times.
The baby was stillborn, an event her family said was devastating for Mystery after she had come to terms with being a mother. Mystery released a balloon every year on the day her baby died as a reminder.
Mystery's mother helped her through the loss, but the family suffered again when Cotterell was found dead from a drug overdose three years later. Mystery was 18 at the time and still in the process of moving out of her mother's house.
Mendoza said Mystery struggled to hold a job as she came to terms with the deaths and struggled with her own addiction. The birth of her daughter, however, served as a motivation for her to stay clean and buckle down.
Kristin Jones, Mystery's older sister, recalled how excited Mystery was for the baby's first birthday party. She drove several hours so the baby could spend time with her cousins.
The excitement contrasted with the fear Mystery had expressed a year earlier when she became pregnant for the second time. Jones said Mystery was in denial at first, but allowed herself to become excited when the child was born.
It's with great reluctance that Mystery's brothers and sister talked about the child's father, Jon Jennette, who is serving a prison sentence after he gave Mystery the drugs that killed her.
Jones said she sometimes heard Jennette yelling at Mystery when he thought no one was around. She said the relationship was "vile" and that her sister had a blind spot for him. Mendoza feared his sister was being used to financially support Jennette.
Jennette was arrested for drug paraphernalia possession a month after Mystery's death, but was not charged for delivery of a controlled substance until September. Both Jones and Mendoza said Jennette received $15,000 from Mystery's life insurance policy, although they weren't married, and Jones said Jennette never attempted to contact her to check on the baby, even on the child's birthday.
Mendoza and his wife have taken custody of Mystery's daughter, and Jones is planning to adopt her. Jennette could lose custody rights, since he has not attempted to raise or care for the toddler since Mystery's death.
"I feel like if Jon had never come back into her life, she wouldn't have used again," Jones said.
In 2018, Mendoza, Jones, Jammer and Mystery traveled together to Mesa Falls with their mother's ashes. It had been five years since Cotterell's death, and they wanted her to be in the outdoors where she loved to camp.
Eight months later, the three older siblings returned, this time with Mystery's ashes so she could join her mother.
"It sucks she's gone," Jammer said. "She is loved and missed by all."