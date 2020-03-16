Dear City of Ammon Residents and Businesses,
The City of Ammon is prepared for COVID-19. I want to ensure you that City services are continuing as normal. City water is safe to drink. Water, sewer, trash, fiber, law enforcement, and fire prevention services will continue as planned. If you have any questions, please contact the City at (208) 612-4000.
The experts counsel that large events and mass gatherings can contribute to the spread of COVID-19, and that we should practice what is called “social distancing.” Out of an abundance of caution, and in an effort to slow the spread of the virus, the City is taking the following preemptive steps until further notice:
1. All City Council meetings and Planning and Zoning meetings will be held by telephone or video conferencing over the digital meeting service "Zoom." If you are anticipating attending one of these meetings by phone or online, you should sign up for free access at zoom.com. Zoom information for each meeting will be placed on the agenda, which is available on the City website. If you are not able to attend by phone or by video conferencing, please contact the City at (208) 612-4000.
2. All non-city meetings held on city properties will be cancelled.
3. The cancellation of City events other than those mentioned above will be handled on a case-by-case basis.
In addition, in an effort to further contain the virus, I am also asking that all City of Ammon residents and businesses take CDC guidance on COVID-19 seriously by considering canceling or postponing all in-person events in the city that consist of 50 people or more for the next 8 weeks. Events of any size should only be continued if they can be carried out with adherence to guidelines for protecting vulnerable populations, hand hygiene, and social distancing. This recommendation by CDC was made in an attempt to reduce introduction of the virus into new communities and to slow the spread of infection in communities already affected by the virus.
Please use common sense hygiene steps and try to avoid areas where you could be placed at risk. And, most importantly, please help your neighbors. Don’t hoard food or supplies. Let’s look out for one another. After all, we are still a community, and we will make it through this best if we stick together as a community. Thank you for doing your best to stay safe.
Best Regards,
Sean
Sean Coletti
Ammon Mayor