Water meters have long been discussed as part of Ammon’s future. At a public meeting two weeks ago, Mayor Sean Coletti read from a 1978 Post Register article about the plan to install water meters into the city’s new neighborhoods.
In the article, then-mayor George Whelman wanted the meters installed soon in case the city “looked back and realized it should have installed meters to save both energy costs ... and water.”
Forty years later, those meters are finally in use. Ammon has installed meters in the majority of its homes and has started sending residents bills with estimated prices for their water usage. City officials hope the change will lead to more conservative water use for residents and bring in money for the city, but many residents are surprised by how much their bills might increase for every gallon they use.
“You look at your bill and go, ‘Holy crap, do I still want to live in Ammon?’,” Ammon resident Nolan Hill said.
Ammon currently bills all households at one of two prices based on their lot size, regardless of how much water they use. A suburban home such as Hill’s is currently charged $38 a month for an unlimited supply of water. In the formula being used to estimate the metered billing prices by the city, that $38 charge would only cover about 13,000 gallons. During the hottest days of the summer, when homes use the most water, that monthly bill could be $100 higher under the new system.
“If we’re going to continue to grow, we have to be more conservative. Just like all natural resources, water has to be saved,” said Ray Ellis, Ammon’s public works director.
Idaho has always used a large amount of water. The state has the third highest water demand in the country, largely due to farming and irrigation needs. But home water use is also a factor; in 2015, the United States Geological Survey found that Idaho had the highest domestic water use per capita in the country. Idaho homes average 184 gallons per person per day, more than 100 gallons above the national average.
According to the city, Ammon had even higher monthly usage under the current pricing system. Metered billing is standard in most large cities across the country, but neither Ammon nor Idaho Falls have ever used it. Ellis said the flat billing rate and the aquifer supply combined to make Ammon feel more water-rich than it actually was.
“We’ve always felt like it was an abundance, never like it was a limited resource. And the fact is that we live in a desert,” Ellis said.
The city began installing residential meters four years ago. Around 70 percent of Ammon homes have meters installed, but finishing the installations for the remaining homes could take several more years. City officials plan to switch to the metered rate before that process is finished, with a goal to finalize the billing system by April.
In 2017, Ammon began holding citizens’ water committee meetings to discuss the possibilities for the new system and it has held monthly public hearings since the estimated prices were first sent out in May. Aaron Tolson was part of the citizens’ water committee and said that many people came in opposed to changing the system.
“A lot of the citizens said they enjoyed Ammon because they could use water freely and without many restrictions,” Tolson said.
Before those meetings started, Ammon officials authorized a study by Keller Associates in 2016 to evaluate the current state of its water system and determine the system’s future needs. Over the previous two years, the city averaged 406 gallons per person every day between domestic and irrigation uses of water, with summer use closer to 1,000 gallons. Ammon’s system was at its maximum supply capacity and already needed more storage room, according to Keller project engineer Riley Bradshaw.
“They feel the effects of growth, and there comes a point where additional capacity has to be added,” Bradshaw said.
Bradshaw and the other engineers at Keller Associates supported the switch to the metered rate as a long-term plan for the system. City officials hope the revenue from metered water will help the city avoid taking out another utilities bond and help fund those improvements to the water system. Ellis estimates the city will need $3.3 million each year to cover the growth and maintenance of the water system.
But equally important, he said, is the water conservation the meters will encourage. Studies have found that metered billing leads to people using between 15 percent and 30 percent less water, with a higher initial drop as people get accustomed to the price changes. Ammon leaders hope a similar effect will happen there, as residents begin saving more water to save themselves more money.
The project already has led to some improvements, as the work to install the meters has helped the city uncover issues in the system that waste water. Badly-leaking pipes in backyards or running toilets in houses led to some customers getting estimated bills for a million gallons of water, forcing the city to fix those problems in the line.
Other residents already have started taking preemptive steps to save water based on the billing estimates. Tolson brought in a lawn expert to help improve his sprinkler system and reduce the water he gives to the fruit trees in his backyard.
“It has helped me to realize I didn’t need to use as much water as I was using,” he said.
Nolan Hill also plans to cut back on his water usage, but he is concerned about the effect that might have. He and some other residents worry that they’ll have to stop watering their lawns to save money, which will affect the look of their neighborhoods.
“I’m not interested in paying an extra hundred dollars to keep my grass green. It’s not an essential for me,” Hill said.
There are still many uncertain aspects to the upcoming water meter billing. The formula currently used for the estimated rate is one of the main plans the city is considering, but Ellis stressed that the final pricing system and other details about the metered use have not been finalized and the city encourages public feedback. He made it clear, though, that there is no doubt the meters will be used soon.
Ammon will continue hosting public information meetings about water on the second Wednesday of each month. The next meeting is scheduled for 7 p.m. Nov. 14 at the Ammon City Building, 2135 South Ammon Road.