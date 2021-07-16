Several areas in Idaho, including Idaho Falls and Pocatello, will likely retain their status as metropolitan areas after the 2020 Census results are released now that a federal agency has dropped its proposed changes for the threshold of metropolitan areas.
The U.S. Office of Management and Budget considered a proposal earlier in 2021 that would have raised the population threshold for an area to be designated as a metropolitan area from 50,000 residents to 100,000 residents.
On a Tuesday notice, the office said there was “insufficient justification” to raise the population threshold to 100,000 and more research was required before going forward with the changes.
“A change to the fundamental criteria that determine whether an area is considered metropolitan would cause disruption to statistical programs and products, and would be difficult for the statistical agencies to implement,” the notice read.
Many leaders in Idaho, including Idaho Falls Mayor Rebecca Casper, were against this proposed change because it would cut off a significant amount of federal funding that current metropolitan areas in Idaho would receive.
“We could potentially see devastating impacts to how cities are able to plan for and manage growth and deal with the health, welfare and public safety of our residents,” Casper wrote in a letter to the Office of Management and Budget earlier this year. “While cities like mine may not yet have the size and sophistication of larger urban areas, we are a rapidly growing population center. We are dealing with many of the same serious issues.”
Idaho Falls was first designated as a metropolitan area in June 2003. Other Idaho cities that were facing potential reclassification were Pocatello, Coeur d'Alene, Lewiston and Twin Falls.
City leaders in areas with a population between 50,000 and 100,000 can collectively exhale now that the proposed changes have been dropped. The Associated Press reported in March that 144 metropolitan statistical areas in the U.S. were in jeopardy of losing multiple sources of federal funding.
“I think generally you could characterize our reaction to the decision as quite pleased,” said Idaho Falls Public Information Officer Bud Cranor. “I would say that we, along with many other Idaho cities, were quite concerned when we learned about the proposed changes.”
The federal government uses metropolitan statistical areas to determine eligibility for Community Development Block Grants and funding for infrastructure and transportation.
Idaho Falls had a metro area population of just over 90,000 during the last national review of metropolitan and micropolitan area populations in 2010. Twin Falls and Coeur d’Alene also had metro area populations of more than 90,000.
"(What) this decision is going to do is maintain the status quo," Casper said.
Pocatello and Lewiston were further away from reaching the 100,000 threshold in the 2010 metro area review. Pocatello’s population was 69,809 Lewiston area had a population of 51,924.