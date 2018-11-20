A 30-year-old Michigan man was arrested Saturday after he reportedly beat and choked a woman in a motel room.
Benjamin Walker was found walking near the motel room when police arrived. A mutual friend of Walker and the victim reported the incident to police.
An Idaho Falls Police Department officer wrote in his report that Walker hesitated before answering each of his questions, making the officer suspicious that Walker was being deceptive. The officer also wrote that Walker was fidgety and kept his hands in his pockets, making the officer nervous due to reports Walker may have a pocket knife.
Walker told police the fight had been between the victim and the man who reported him, and that he wasn't involved. He refused to speak to police, and said he didn't know what was happening. The officers detained Walker while investigating the scene and questioning the victim.
The victim told police she, Walker and a third man went to Wolverine Canyon for the day, and that all three had consumed alcohol. She said Walker was asking inappropriate questions and she told him to leave the motel room. She told police she was sitting on a bed when Walker began punching her in the face. She said Walker then got on top of her and began choking her. The victim said she couldn't breathe and her nose was bleeding from being punched.
The officer observed multiple injuries on the victim, including red eyes the officer thought may be hemorrhaging, a bruised bump on her forehead and several abrasions on her neck.
The victim did not give a written statement to police and said she did not want Walker to be charged.
Walker told police the victim had kicked him out and slapped him, but was inconsistent about whether he was slapped inside or outside the motel. He denied strangling the victim.
While being booked into the jail, Walker said if he had strangled her, there would be marks on her neck. An officer showed him a photo of the victim's injured neck. The police report states Walker was speechless after seeing the photo.
Police found the motel room in a state of disarray, including a television remote that had been thrown at a wall and a microwave meal that had been spilled onto the floor. Officers collected bloody tissues used by the victim as evidence.
Walker was charged with attempted strangulation, punishable with up to 15 years in prison. His bond was set at $50,000. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for 1:30 p.m. Dec. 5 in Bonneville County Courthouse.