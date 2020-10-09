The world’s newest pandemic pastime — obsessing over Idaho Falls TikTok star Nathan Apodaca — is showing no signs of slowing down.
Apodaca, known online as Doggface, became famous almost instantaneously after a Sept. 25 video of him sipping cranberry juice and lip-syncing to Fleetwood Mac's "Dreams" went viral. As he explained to the Post Register, the reason he was skateboarding that day was his car had broke down on the way to work. Not wanting to be late, he grabbed his juice and skateboarded the last mile to the potato factory.
The video has since been viewed more than 50 million times across all platforms and skyrocketed the 1977 song to No.1 on iTunes.
On Thursday, Fleetwood Mac co-founder Mick Fleetwood himself surprised Apodaca on air. During a BBC interview, Apodaca was asked what he thought Fleetwood would make of his video.
“Tell you what, should we ask him?” the interviewer asks before bringing Fleetwood onto the screen.
Apodaca of course greeted the musician with his trademark “chill vibes."
“Hey, Mac, what’s up?” he asked, grinning. "That's insane.”
“I just want to say, outside of Fleetwood Mac, you know we owe you. It’s such a great story and so needed in days that are really challenging. And not to get into that whole thing, but I’ve heard you speaking and it makes people smile. And I’m so happy to be a part of it. Congratulations on a wild, wild skateboard journey that has led us to talking today. It’s truly my pleasure,” Fleetwood told Apodaca.
Apodaca thanked Fleetwood for taking the time to recreate his video.
“I hope to goodness one day we meet. I feel like I (want) to know you. You’re right in my heart," Fleetwood said.
In a cute ending, the interviewer asked Apodaca who was behind him. Apodaca’s eldest daughter Angelia then peeked her head into view of the camera and confirmed that “Landslide” was her personal Fleetwood Mac favorite.
“I hope Stevie’s watching. She’s going to be overjoyed,” Fleetwood said at the end of the interview, referencing his bandmate Stevie Nicks.
Earlier this week, TikTok ran a national commercial that featured both Apodaca’s famous video and Fleetwood’s recreation. It aired during the Major League Baseball Playoffs on Thursday.
Both Ocean Spray CEO Tom Hayes and "Tonight Show" Host Jimmy Fallon followed Fleetwood's lead by filming their own tribute videos this week.
Ocean Spray, the brand of Cran-Raspberry juice Apodaca sips in his video, owes a lot to the TikTok star: its stock price doubled after the video went viral.
The company thanked him on Tuesday by coming to Idaho Falls to buy Apodaca trunk filled with his favorite cranberry juice.