MIDDLETON — On Saturday morning, after last-minute special meeting of the board of trustees of the Middleton School District, the board condemned the teachers’ actions and created a six-pronged action plan moving forward. The 14 staff members involved are on paid administrative leave.
The meeting was in response to two photos posted on the Middleton School District’s Facebook page that caused an outcry on social media — both local and nationally.
A Facebook post circulating social media claimed that the costumes were part of a “team building activity” between the teachers after school hours. The groups photographed were selected as winners of a contest of who could dress most accurately portraying a country based on stereotypes.
Board of Trustees Chairman Tim Winkle confirmed to the Idaho Press this information was accurate, but said it does not justify the actions.
An executive session was called during the meeting due to the matter relating to personnel issues and ended just before noon. The board’s statement was as follows:
“This type of behavior has no place in education and certainly is not tolerated here at Middleton School District. The situation is being taken very seriously. We are in full support of our Superintendent and administrative staff as a full investigation is being conducted, and we are awaiting the results of the investigation to assure appropriate disciplinary action is taken.”
“We care about each of our students, their education, and their safety. This is an unfortunate incident of very poor judgement. Yet it is not indicative of Middleton School District or our teachers as a whole.”
We have caring staff members who go the extra mile for our students on a daily basis. We are committed to learning and improving our district from this incident and to continue our daily mission of ‘every child learning every day’ and will do everything we can to insure their success.”
The six-step plan included increased safety measures in partnership with the Middleton Police Department for daily presence at Middleton Heights Elementary School and deployment of the district’s Crisis Team onsite starting Monday. Extra administrative staff will also be placed at the school.
A member of the Crisis Team will be moved to Middleton Heights Elementary School and stand in as acting principal among additional personnel reorganization. Board member Aleisha McConkie asked if the Crisis Team will be open for parents who are also seeking assistance, which Middleton confirmed it would be.
The investigation that was opened Friday will continue into the coming week.
“We’ve all gotten the emails and phones calls with suggestions on what needs to be done,” said school district Superintendent Josh Middleton. “But all our employees have due rights.”
An early dismissal day on Wednesday is planned on being used for training for districtwide staff. The training will include cultural awareness and sensitivity. But it is not a “one and done” process, said Middleton, training will continue throughout the year and into the future.
“Despite all the events outside of the schools and classroom, and I am talking about every single school, there was teaching going on Friday,” said Middleton. “That is our daily goal is every child learning every day because that’s our business and that’s our daily motto.”
Nampa resident Genesis Gomez-Lara, 24, took work off Saturday to be at the meeting. After growing up in Canyon County she was shocked at the photos that circulated social media after seeing them shared on a Hispanic Facebook page.
“I would think our kids would be safe at a public school,” she said. “But it doesn’t feel like it.”
Gomez-Lara said she has friends who are Hispanic parents of kids at the elementary school didn’t come today because they either did not know about the meeting this morning or were too afraid to come.
A Middleton mom — who declined to use her name — was among the few that came in support of the teachers, after living in Middleton for 15 years and attending Middleton High School.
Everybody makes mistakes, she said. The media only showed one side.
“It’s just our little town and it’s been divided,” she said. “We all bleed blue and gold.”