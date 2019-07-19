Mike O’Bleness, president and CEO of Development Workshop Inc., will retire this fall, the organization announced Friday.
Development Workshop is a community rehabilitation program, providing vocational training, paid employment and placement services to individuals with disabilities.
O’Bleness has worked for the organization for more than three decades. He has served as president and CEO since 2008.
In addition to his leadership role, O’Bleness has worked as a pre-vocational coordinator, job coach, placement specialist, projects with industry grant coordinator and director of rehabilitation.
According to a news release, O’Bleness said his biggest accomplishment “has been the increase in quality and variety of services for people with disabilities over the years.”
“There are now more choices and options for families and individuals to choose from and more opportunities to access the services that best meet individuals’ unique needs,” the release said.
Until resigning his post in April, O’Bleness also served as chairman of the now-defunct Targhee Regional Public Transportation Authority’s board.
Development Workshop’s Board of Directors is conducting a national search for candidates to replace O’Bleness.