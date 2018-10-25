The national forecast expects a little more heat and a little less snow for Idaho Falls this winter.
The newest climate models from the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration predict an El Niño system to form later this year, leading to a slightly warmer winter throughout the Pacific Northwest.
Meteorologist Mike Huston at the National Weather Service station in Pocatello said that the Pacific Ocean temperatures have not yet reached the threshold to create the El Niño system, but that they were expected to during the next month. The weather service expects this to be a weak or moderate El Niño, which would mean average temperatures about 1 degree greater than average.
In Idaho and across the Northwest, the forecast gives more than a 50 percent chance that temperatures will be higher than normal between December and February. While El Niño is best known for affecting winter temperatures, the weather service also forecasts that the system would lead to less snowfall than normal for parts of Idaho this winter.
"Centered around Montana, we're expecting to see below normal precipitation this winter. Once you get down to the Utah border regions, there isn't a preferred category of predictions there," Huston said.
Based on the average winter in Idaho Falls, the city could have winter temperatures hovering around 32 degrees starting in December and about 7 inches of snow each month. The mountains in the Caribou Range and the Grand Tetons should still receive hundreds of inches of snow, just from fewer storms than last year.
El Niño is the nickname for the system of climate changes that occur when the surface water in the Pacific Ocean heats to higher temperatures than normal. The system typically leads to large systems of storms across the southern states and warmer winters in the Northwest. The El Niño system forms in a cycle every few years, alternating with the cooling of the ocean waters and colder but drier winters dubbed La Niña.
Huston warned that all the weather service forecasts are based on probabilities for the entire three-month span of winter months and do not include specific predictions for any days during that time.
"We might see periods of warm temperatures but we won't be out of winter. We will definitely still see winter and snow," Huston said.
While the mountains will still have plenty of snow, the specifics of the expected weather change how the ski areas and winter sports shops prepare for the season. Cindy Napier, sales manager at Idaho Mountain Trading, explained that the store pays attention to the NWS predictions when stocking equipment for the season.
"People are not going to be looking for big, fat skis this year. They're going to look for narrower skis for snow that will be more hard packed," she said.
Napier also predicted that the lighter snow could mean better conditions for cross-country skiing and snowshoeing.
The last weak El Niño system occurred during the winter of 2014-2015. That winter, an extended system of high pressure led to the warmest winters on record for Idaho Falls and Pocatello, as well as record heat for five other Western states and massive blizzards along the Atlantic coast. Dramatic records of that kind are not expected to occur this year, although other winter weather systems that contribute to the climate are more difficult to predict months in advance.