BOISE — Two unexploded military devices were found during construction under the Idaho Highway 45 bridge over the Snake River, according to the Idaho Transportation Department.
Both devices were pre-1970s projectiles, the 366th-Fighter public affairs department at the Mountain Home Air Force base told the Idaho Press. Although they could not comment on where they might have come from, they confirmed that the devices did not come from the Mountain Home base.
The first device was found Oct. 31 when divers were inspecting the base of the bridge pier underwater. The contractor notified the Canyon County Sheriff’s Office which contacted a bomb squad from the Nampa Police Department to retrieve the explosive device.
The device was taken to the Mountain Home Air Force Base and was detonated off-site.
A second device was discovered in the same area the next day, according to a news release. The device was found about 20 feet under water. Construction was immediately halted. The second device was determined to be secure and posed no immediate risk to travelers on the bridge or boaters in the river.
On Nov. 9, the second device was retrieved and area searched for other potential explosive devices.
The transportation department is currently looking for a contractor to hire to do a full sweep of the area, to be certain there are no more explosive devices before resuming construction.
“We want to make sure we are extra careful,” said Jake Melder, department spokesman, "and ensure the area is safe.”