It likely won't be anything on the scale of 2017's solar eclipse, but expect a lot of travelers on Idaho's roads this year.
While Yellowstone and Grand Teton national parks, America's fifth and eighth most visited national parks in 2018, will draw visitors to the region, the state's proximity to other popular destinations will likely draw Idahoans out of the state.
Nearly 100 million Americans, or 40 percent of adults, will take a family vacation this year, according to AAA. Lower fuel prices and high consumer confidence are driving travel and tourism, AAA research shows.
“Last year saw new records for Independence Day and Christmas travel volume, and Memorial Day and Thanksgiving weren’t far behind,” said AAA Idaho public affairs director Matthew Conde in a news release. “The stage has been set for another big year.”
While average U.S. fuel prices have started to climb in March — up about 25 cents-per-gallon from January's $2.338-per-gallon average — they are still below 2018's $2.813-per-gallon average, according to U.S. Energy Information Administration data.
The majority of family travelers will travel by car or RV, AAA says, many to national parks, state parks or theme parks. However, the number of visitors to those destinations is expected to drop 11 percent, AAA says.
That means Idaho Falls families can take advantage of smaller crowds at national parks that are typically flooded with out-of-state visitors.
“The recent centennial celebration for the National Parks drove attendance for the last couple of years, but those numbers appear to be trailing off,” Conde said in the release. “This may be a perfect opportunity to cross a national park off your bucket list and fight smaller crowds.”
Or, eastern Idaho residents can head out of state when out-of-towners come in. Idaho residents are within driving distance of three of AAA's top five most popular pre-planned road trips: "Las Vegas to national parks;" "Northern California and the Southern Oregon coast;" and "the Black Hills of South Dakota."
Cheap, direct flights on Allegiant Air, one of the Idaho Falls Regional Airport's three airlines, will likely draw eastern Idaho residents to destinations such as Las Vegas, maybe not the best option for a family vacation; Los Angeles, home to Disneyland and Universal Studios; or Mesa, Ariz., a short drive from Grand Canyon National Park.
Most families will hit the road in the spring and summer, 45 percent and 68 percent respectively, Conde said, but timing a vacation is really about the cost. That's why one-third of families are planning a fall vacation and one-fourth are planning a winter vacation this year.
"That tells you that if people can find a good value, they’re ready to take advantage of it,” Conde said in the release.