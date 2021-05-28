Minidoka National Historic Site switched to summer hours this weekend and opened its visitor center with guided tours.
The historic site near Jerome northeast of Twin Falls was once a Japanese American internment camp during WWII. The camp became part of the National Park Service 20 years ago. Admission is free.
The visitor center is open on Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays. The site opens the rest of the week for self-service.
The site offers self-guided tours past old guard towers, barracks and a mess hall among other buildings as well as guided tours on a first-come, first-served basis on Saturdays and Sundays starting at 11 a.m.
“Visitors can walk along the 1.6-mile trail and around historical buildings ... from sunrise to sunset,” the site said in a news release. “The walking trail can be accessed any day of the week. There are outdoor exhibits on the trail allowing visitors to learn more about life at Minidoka and the history of the unjust incarceration of Japanese Americans during WWII.”
The Park Service has recently restored some of the buildings for visitors. An estimated 13,000 people were incarcerated at Minidoka during the war. Find more information at nps.gov/miin.