The Minidoka National Historic Site near Jerome will be shifting its visiting hours starting Labor Day weekend (Sept. 4) to three days a week.
Admission is free to the site featuring exhibits and buildings showing the history of why Americans were imprisoned by their own country during WWII.
Fall hours for the site will be from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday, Saturday and Sunday. Visitors can also walk along a 1.6-mile trail and around historical buildings, such as the barrack and mess hall in Block 22 on a self-guided tour from sunrise to sunset. Visitors are encouraged to bring water, sunscreen, a hat and good walking shoes.
The Minidoka site is located at 1228 Hunt Road in Jerome, about 20 miles northeast of Twin Falls.
Guided tours are available at 11 a.m. on Friday, Saturday and Sunday and are limited to 15 visitors on a first-come, first-served basis.
“The purpose of Minidoka National Historic Site is to provide opportunities for public education and interpretation of the exclusion and unjust incarceration of Nikkei — Japanese American citizens and legal residents of Japanese ancestry — in the United States during World War II,” according to the National Park Service.