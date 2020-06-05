One of Idaho’s largest caves, The Minnetonka Cave near Bear Lake, is opening back up for visitors starting Saturday (June 13).
The Caribou-Targhee National Forest conducts tours through the cave and will open up again under Idaho’s stage 4 reopening plan.
“The safety and health of employees, visitors, partners, volunteers, and resources remain our top priority,” said Mike Duncan, Montpelier District ranger in a news release. “We have been making operational changes in response to the changing environment.”
Visitors to the cave will be required to wear face masks or face coverings during the cave tour. Children younger than 2 will not be allowed into the cave. Tours will be limited to nine visitors and one guide.
Tours will be booked on a first-come-first-served basis starting at 10 a.m. and ending at 5:30 p.m. For information, call the Montpelier Ranger District at 435-491-0618.
The Minnetonka Cave is located in St. Charles Canyon northwest of Bear Lake. It is one of the largest limestone caves in Idaho. The cave attracts nearly 50,000 visitors each summer.