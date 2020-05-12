There were several small miracles at the Best Western Driftwood Inn in Idaho Falls on May 3.
Several of the hotel's employees all happened to take their break at the same time.
They chose to sit at a table near the canal hidden between several hotels in the area.
And the mother of a child who had been reported missing saw him floating facedown in the canal.
Had the mother not yelled, the workers may not have noticed the child. Had they not been taking an unscheduled break at that exact moment, it's unlikely anyone would have caught him before he floated downstream. And had one of the Best Western employees not known CPR, it may have been too late to resuscitate him.
The fortuitous circumstances of that day and the hotel employees' swift actions saved the life of a 5-year-old child who had fallen into the canal.
The child is expected to make a full recovery.
"It was high-adrenaline, but it seemed like everyone knew what to do," said Alyssa Williams, one of the hotel's workers.
The child had been reported missing from another nearby hotel shortly before he was found in the canal, according to a news release from the Idaho Falls Police Department. The family was visiting Idaho Falls and arranging a family photo when the child walked off. Family members searched the grounds and contacted 911 before the mother spotted her son in the water.
"At first I thought she was yelling at a dog or a duck or something," said Jada Mobley, another of the workers.
The employees then saw the child being pulled down the canal by the current. Mobley saw that she was closer to him than his mother and jumped into the water in time to grab him and pull him to land.
The chest-deep water was flowing particularly fast that day, according to the employees, and a few more seconds would have swept left him out of reach.
When Mobley pulled the child out of the water, her coworker, Nichole Ruiz, performed CPR, which she said she learned in middle school. Ruiz said the child was breathing within a minute or two after being pulled from the water. She said he was crying and frightened. His mother had crossed the canal by then to help her son.
Amber Spracklin, who was supervising the hotel at the time of the incident, called police and then her manager. Other employees brought blankets to help the child warm up.
Williams and one other employee went to show responding officers where the child had been located. The Idaho Falls Police Department had received conflicting reports of whether the child was in the canal, the Snake River or a hotel swimming pool.
The child was taken to Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center and later released. Mobley said she later met with him in the hotel parking lot and gave him two toy trucks as a present.
"I'm so proud of them," said Bernadette Crain, the hotel's manager. "How amazing it was of them to jump right into the canal."
The hotel workers did not immediately return home after the accident, instead finishing their shifts. The exception was Mobley, who needed a change of clothes before returning to work.
Mobley said she was thinking of her own daughter when she jumped into the canal. When she stopped at home to dry off, she took a moment to hold her daughter.
In 24 years working at the hotel, Crain said she was not aware of another incident of a person falling into the canal.
"Everybody that was involved with it has had a hard time sleeping," said Linda Huff, who helped treat the child after he was pulled from the canal.
The child's mother could not be reached for comment.
In the week since the rescue, the employees said they've been a bit more wary of the canal, as well as more mindful of their own children at home.
"If we weren't there, I don't know if he would have survived," Williams said.