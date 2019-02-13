Update:
Ryan V. Shields has been located and is safe. We thank those who assisted in trying to locate hom.
Original story:
The Bonneville County Sheriff’s Office is seeking the public’s help in locating 44 year old Ryan V. Shields of Ammon. Mr. Shields was reported by family as missing on February 11th , advising that he was upset and left his residence on February 6th. Shields was believed to have been picked up by an unknown cab company in Ammon at that time, but never returned and no one has been able to reach him.
It is unknown what Mr. Shields was wearing when he was last seen, but he is described as having Brown hair, Green eyes, approximately 5’ 9” tall and 180 lbs.
Anyone with information as to the whereabouts of Mr. Shields is asked to contact Bonneville County Dispatch at 208-529-1200 or your local Law Enforcement Agency.