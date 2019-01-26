Fremont County Search and Rescue located the body of Adam Jacobson, age 44, just before noon Saturday, a Fremont County Police Sheriff’s Office news release said.
Jacobson had been reported missing Friday.
Jacobson reportedly had walked away from his home, his pickup truck was in his driveway and his cellphone was in the vehicle, according to Fremont County Sheriff Len Humphries.
Jacobson body was found in the woods about a quarter mile from his home in the Stone Gate subdivision of Island Park.
The cause of death appears to be from accidental exposure to cold temperatures, the release said.
No other information is available at this time.
