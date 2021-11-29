Missing Montana man killed in crash in Idaho, police say Nov 29, 2021 6 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save BOISE (AP) — Idaho State Police say that a driver killed in car crash, on Friday night in Boise County, has been identified as a missing Montana man.The driver of the single-car rollover crash on State Highway 21 has been identified as Michael Edward Lopez of Missoula, Montana, KBOI-TV reported.Police say Lopez, 71, was traveling south when his pickup left the edge of the roadway and rolled down a steep embankment. He died at the scene. The Boise County Sheriff’s Office was assisted by a private helicopter crew to search the area after Lopez’s cell phone had pinged a nearby cell tower.Lopez had been reported missing on Nov. 10 after he left Missoula to head to Caldwell.The incident remains under investigation by the Idaho State Police. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Michael Edward Lopez State Police Highway Motor Vehicle Police Aeronautics Montana Boise County Idaho Missoula Driver Recommended for you News Trending Today HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL: 5A District 5/6 all-conference lists revealed Opinion: Is natural immunity sufficient protection from COVID? NOT REAL NEWS: A look at what didn't happen this week More omicron cases pop up as world rushes to learn more A new battle: Idaho’s COVID-19 surge left thousands of patients in need of care Whitmore, Jim HIGH SCHOOL VOLLEYBALL: High Country Conference all-conference teams released DOE finds no significant environmental impacts for proposed INL microreactor Hillam, Trenna Cordingley, Reinita Latest e-Edition Post Register To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left.