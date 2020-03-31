“Last seen September 23, 2019 in Rexburg, ID,” reads a new billboard in Idaho Falls.
It’s been 191 days since the last time anyone saw the missing Rexburg children, 7-year-old J.J. Vallow and 17-year-old Tylee Ryan.
Yet their faces now loom large above eastern Idaho. Two billboards have recently been erected with the smiling photos of J.J. and Tylee.
The signs are located along U.S. Highway 20 North toward Rigby and Rexburg and on U.S. Highway 26/North Yellowstone Highway toward Jackson, Wyo.
Cheryl Wheeler, aunt of Tylee, recently reached out to Lamar Advertising about purchasing billboard space to help find the children. After hearing from her, Kent Marboe, district manager of Lamar Advertising in southeast Idaho, decided he wanted to help.
“I discussed it with my company and we decided, as a company, to donate the space as a public service to try help get word out that they’re still missing. … We like to help where we can and felt this was important to the family,” Marboe said.
Marboe believes billboards can be an important way to get the word out.
“Any awareness will help. Showing the photos of the children and that there’s an award of $20,000 the family’s put up, it puts a statement out there. It helps to just get people to look around in the area and see if they might see these two children,” Marboe said.
The company plans to leave the billboards up for at least two months.
In the meantime, the two people who may know the whereabouts of the children remain silent. The children's mother, Lori Vallow, isn’t talking. Her new husband Chad Daybell isn’t talking. Vallow and Daybell fled their Rexburg apartment in November after lying to police about the children's whereabouts.
Vallow sits in a Madison County jail cell. Daybell has shuttered himself in his Salem home. It is the same home where police say his wife Tammy Daybell died Oct. 19 “under suspicious circumstances.” Tammy Daybell's body was exhumed from her grave at Evergreen Cemetery in Springville, Utah, in December and an autopsy has been conducted. Fremont County Sheriff Len Humphries says Tammy’s autopsy results will likely be delayed further due to the pandemic.
Vallow has been charged with two felony counts of desertion and nonsupport of dependent children as well as misdemeanors involving resisting or obstructing officers, criminal solicitation to commit a crime, and contempt of court.