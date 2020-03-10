Four years. That’s how long the person at the top of the Idaho Falls liquor license waitlist has been waiting. And continues to wait. In Boise, the situation is even worse. The person at the top of that list has been waiting nearly 20 years. Certain smaller cities have even longer waits. Even Boise doesn’t hold a candle to Pocatello and Blackfoot, two eastern Idaho towns in which the restaurants on the top of the list have been waiting since the 1970s.
While it’s fairly easy to get a beer and wine license, liquor licenses are much more difficult to obtain. In Idaho, every city is allowed two liquor licenses plus an additional license for every 1,500 residents. The state will issue additional licenses as a city grows. Idaho Falls currently has 45 liquor licenses, according to Lt. Rocky Gripton of the Idaho State Police and State Alcohol Beverage Control. There are 15 people on the waitlist, the oldest applicant having been on there since 2016.
The limited supply and the ever-growing demand have driven the secondary market of liquor licensing through the roof. By Idaho law, licenses are allowed to be purchased or transferred. Liquor licenses on the secondary market usually go for more than $100,000 in Idaho Falls, according to the Idaho Falls Chamber of Commerce. CEO Chip Schwarze has seen licenses go for more than $200,000. The cost of licenses issued by the state varies from city to city. According to Schwarze, liquor licenses issued by the state in Idaho Falls cost around $1,500.
"Basically, what we have is a state-controlled monopoly. Nobody likes to call it a monopoly, but that’s what it is. There’s limited entry into the field and, because it’s limited entry, supply and demand have driven the prices up on those liquor licenses," Schwarze said.
Schwarze and Rep. Bryan Zollinger see the long wait times and high cost of these licenses as a serious problem. It’s a problem they want to fix. In fact, they had hoped to do so during this legislative session. They created a bill that would allow local jurisdictions to decide how many liquor licenses they want to be available in their own communities.
"It’s unfair. All restaurant owners who want to compete with their competitors on even footing should have the opportunity to serve liquor,” Zollinger said.
Idaho Falls has had restaurants show interest in coming here only to have executives change their minds when they realize how difficult it is to get a license. Romano's Macaroni Grill and Tony Roma’s have been two such national chains, according to Wayne Davis, membership development specialist at the Chamber of Commerce.
The biggest opponents to liquor law changes are those already licensed. All have either waited great lengths of time on the waiting list or paid large sums of money for theirs on the secondary market. The value of their license is part and parcel of the value of their restaurant.
Antonio Meza, the owner of Pachanga’s, spent eight years on the waitlist before he got his license.
“While I didn’t have it, it tore me apart … It took me a long time to get it and now that I have it, I just don’t see how it would be fair for someone to get one immediately,” Meza said.
Zollinger sympathizes with such sentiments and wants compensation for those already licensed. With his bill, he has looked into tax credits and liquor discounts from the state to current holders for a set period of time.
“I have empathy for those business owners. And that’s the challenge. How do we draft a bill that allows them to get some value out of the license that they spent a lot of money on? … This is a government-created problem, and unfortunately, we need to fix it,” Zollinger said.
Idaho Falls isn’t the only place in eastern Idaho fighting for change. Driggs Mayor Hyram Johnson has long been an advocate for new liquor laws. Driggs, a town with just a little more than 1,800 people sees heavy tourist traffic. With visitors, the average daily population of the town is around 10,000, said Johnson. The majority of its economy comes from tourist dollars. Yet just two of the approximately 20 restaurants in town are allowed to serve alcohol.
“It simply isn’t fair to our business owners here to be competing against two restaurants that have a liquor license. The law’s arbitrary distinctions don’t acknowledge the reality of a town like Driggs,” Johnson said.
Many tourists end up leaving Driggs in search of drinks elsewhere. Wyoming, a place where licenses are much easier to obtain, is just over the border. Johnson not only finds this unfair to local restaurants, he worries about the dangers of those staying in Driggs hotels driving back from Wyoming after drinking. For these reasons, Johnson wants to see a bill that would make exceptions for small tourist towns like his.
Schwarze would like a more comprehensive solution.
“It would be good for Driggs, but it wouldn’t help us. And tourism is just as important to us. We have 2,500 hotel beds that are full all summer long. ... While I support what he’s doing, I would rather fix the whole system,” Schwarze said.
However, Rep. Steven Harris, chairman of House State Affairs Committee, declined to hear Zollinger's liquor licensing bill this session.
“He does not agree that there is a problem. He thinks the system is working. So it’s not going to get anywhere this year. We have to look at the off-session and see if there’s a chance we can start it on the Senate side perhaps,” Zollinger said.
For now, it seems those on the waiting list will just have to keep waiting.