MOD Pizza opened its doors in Ammon for the first time on Wednesday. It is located in the former Rizo’s Pizza storefront near the Regal Edwards Grand Teton movie theater.
MOD pizza is short for “made on demand pizza.” The concept is something along the lines of a Chipotle or Subway, but for pizza. Customers go up to the counter and select a size, sauce type, cheese and toppings as the pizza is made right in front of them. Customers can add as many toppings as they want for no additional cost. Some of the more interesting choices include balsamic fig glaze, garlic rub sauce, spicy chicken sausage, spicy honey and cauliflower crust. Build-your-own salads are also on the menu.
MOD Pizza has been the fastest-growing restaurant chain in America for the last four years, according to food-industry research firm Technomic. Between 2018 to 2019, the company’s sales increased by 45% and its number of stores grew by 34%. It was all part of Seattle owners Ally and Scott Svenson’s plan to open 1,000 locations in the next five years.
However, the company went from opening five stores per month to zero when the coronavirus pandemic hit. The Ammon location is the third to open in four months.
“We definitely wanted to slow down, and we have been very thoughtful about what stores we are going to open. And this was one where we were like ‘the community wants it, we want it, we’re going to go forward with it,’” said Nora Hermann, senior manager of operations learning.
One of the most unique aspects of MOD Pizza is its culture.
“I was drawn to MOD because of its culture. Period. I knew this was something I wanted to be a part of,” said Dennis Reeb, general manager of the Ammon location, who has managed restaurants for 36 years. “It’s not about the pizza; it’s about the people.”
Company rhetoric focuses on giving back to the community and supporting its employees known as the “MOD Squad.”
According to Hermann, MOD Pizza focuses on giving people a second chance. Approximate 20% of new hires come from backgrounds that may traditionally be considered difficult to hire. Company officials told the Washington Post this could mean anything from “individuals with criminal records, past drug and alcohol problems, developmental or physical differences, those with no job history, or those looking to get back into the workforce.”
The Ammon location has hired 22 new employees.
MOD Pizza is open to curbside pick-up and inside dining. It is located at 2555 S. 25th East in Ammon and is currently open from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m.