Visitors and families will be able to shoot paintballs at flying remote controlled airplanes during the Desert Eagles Model Airplane Flying Club’s annual open house from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday at the club’s flying field just off of the New Sweden Highway.

The event will “feature lots of flying,” said Jay Kohler, a member of the club. “They can shoot paintballs at planes which is a blast for adults and kids. Two airplanes will be in the air at a time with four people shooting at a time, so it’s pretty fast paced.”


Recommended for you

View (0) comments

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

We welcome comments, however there are some guidelines:

Keep it Clean: Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language. Don't Threaten: Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful: Don't lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice: No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading. Be Proactive: Report abusive posts and don’t engage with trolls. Share with Us: Tell us your personal accounts and the history behind articles.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.