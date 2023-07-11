Club members Gayla Dumont, Gary Dumont, Stu Eddins, Jim Dokos and Kevin Barrentine (left to right) display a Steen Skybolt biplane and Carbon Cub (front right) unmanned aerial vehicle Monday at the Desert Eagles’ flying field.
Visitors and families will be able to shoot paintballs at flying remote controlled airplanes during the Desert Eagles Model Airplane Flying Club’s annual open house from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday at the club’s flying field just off of the New Sweden Highway.
The event will “feature lots of flying,” said Jay Kohler, a member of the club. “They can shoot paintballs at planes which is a blast for adults and kids. Two airplanes will be in the air at a time with four people shooting at a time, so it’s pretty fast paced.”
Model airplane pilots will provide free exhibition demonstrations. Attendees will be able to watch fast jets performing tricks and aerial maneuvers. They can also witness a flying lawn mower and pterodactyl.
The airplanes can fly at speeds of 80 to 90 miles per hour, although they will be traveling at much slower speeds for the paintball shoot.
“What we find is somebody will go shoot paintballs the first time, and they’ll go buy another handful of tickets and get back in line,” said Stu Eddins, president of the club.
“So they keep going around — especially the younger kids. Little kids can shoot them too, and sometimes they’ll hit the (planes).”
The opportunity to shoot 10 paintballs at the flying model airplanes will cost $3. Last year, participants shot 4,000 paintballs at the planes. All the paintball supplies and guns used in the event are donated by G&H Paintball.
Participants will also be able to fly a remote controlled airplane under supervision using a buddy box for $3.
All of the money raised at the event will be donated to the Veterans Mobility Corps, a local nonprofit organization which refurbishes and provides free electric wheelchairs to veterans, spouses and children of veterans.
“We’ve given away 378 (power wheelchairs) now since 2016,” said Nancy Shamel, a representative with the Veteran’s Mobility Corps.
New chairs can range in cost from $2,500 to $40,000, but the organization accepts donations of previously used chairs and refurbishes them for new recipients across the United States.
Its founder and president, Frank Smith, passed away Friday, and the nonprofit is looking to continue his legacy of helping veterans and their family members in need.
“We’ll continue the program though, it’s not going to go away,” Shamel said.
Last year, the Desert Eagles raised $1,800 at its open house, enough to refurbish three to four powered wheelchairs, wrote club member Tye Tomchak in an email to the Post Register.
“One of my favorite stories after we donated the money one time, Frank came back and reported at a meeting that they had used most of that money to fix up a wheelchair for a guy down in Pocatello in the veteran’s home that had radars on it,” Eddins said. “He was blind, but they fixed his chair up so that he could drive it around the home there. He was just going everywhere. He had the mobility now.”
The Veteran’s Mobility Corps supplied the chair and the veteran’s family purchased the radar equipment, Shamel said.
The Desert Eagles will hold two raffles for remote controlled airplanes, gift cards, gift baskets and a grand prize ride in a Stearman biplane. Hot dog concessions and water will also be available to purchase.
The club leases about 40 acres of land from Bonneville County for flying space. It maintains a beautiful green expanse of grass as a runway. The organization has 45-50 members and is affiliated with the Academy of Model Aeronautics.
To arrive at the field for Saturday’s event, take exit 113 on Interstate 15 near the Flying J and Love’s truck stops, said an event flyer. Turn west on the overpass and north onto the New Sweden Highway. Just after Doug Andrus Trucking, a Desert Eagles sign will be on the left side of the road. Turn left at the sign and follow the gravel lane to the field.
