BOISE — Two moms, a doctor and the Idaho Medical Association have filed to intervene in the lawsuit challenging Idaho’s voter-passed Medicaid expansion initiative, saying they’re more impacted by the outcome than the Idaho Freedom Foundation board chairman who filed the lawsuit.
It’s up to the Idaho Supreme Court to decide if they can offer arguments; the Freedom Foundation’s lawyer is opposing the move, though the Idaho Attorney General’s office has consented to it.
Idaho Falls attorney Bryan Smith said, “My legal argument is they can’t intervene as petitioners because they’re not seeking a writ. Because ultimately, our petition seeks a writ, which is a court order to (Idaho Secretary of State) Lawerence Denney telling him to strike the law from the books after they determine it’s unconstitutional.”
“None of them are seeking a writ, and none of them would be the object of our writ,” Smith said. “Therefore, they really don’t have an interest in the lawsuit. … It’s a procedural argument, but this is a procedural issue. They’re moving procedurally to get into the case. People can disagree with me, but that’s my argument.”
Ken McClure, the attorney for the IMA and the individuals, said the doctors want to “make sure that the will of the people, now that they have spoken, to the degree possible is implemented.”
The two individuals are Deleena Foster of Pocatello, a mother of three whose husband works as a roofer; and Pamela Blessinger of Boise, a married mother of two children with disabilities who works part-time, and whose husband is a disabled Iraq veteran. Both women fall into state’s health coverage gap, meaning their households make too much to qualify for Idaho’s current Medicaid program, but not enough to qualify for subsidized health insurance through the state insurance exchange.
“They are patients who have a very real stake in the outcome,” McClure said, “in fact, probably more stake than anybody else in this lawsuit, because they are the ones who will either receive benefits or not receive benefits, depending on how the court decides this lawsuit.”
The doctor named in the petition to intervene is Dr. Bruce Belzer, a former IMA president and a family practice physician in Boise. In the petition, McClure wrote that Belzer, like other Idaho doctors, sees patients whether or not they have coverage. But seeing uninsured patients requires him to spend significant amounts of time trying to find ways to get those patients lab tests, MRIs and specialty care, for which they can’t pay.
The IMA has about 3,000 members in Idaho, which is about 75 percent of Idaho’s practicing doctors. “Virtually all IMA member physicians provide health care services to patients regardless of their ability to pay,” McClure wrote in his petition to the court. The cost of serving those patients, however, drives up insurance premiums and creates complications, in part because uninsured patients tend to seek care only in emergencies, when it’s the most costly, as well as the most complicated.
“The IMA has a real and cognizable interest in the outcome of this proceeding,” McClure wrote.
The named plaintiff in the case is North Idaho businessman Brent Regan, who asserts that as a qualified elector, he has standing to file the lawsuit under a specific section of state law. The case argues that the voter-passed initiative is unconstitutional because it delegates too much legislative authority to the state’s executive branch and the federal government.
If the Idaho Supreme Court decides to allow the additional parties to intervene in the case it could allow them to file written arguments, and possibly also to participate in oral arguments in the case, which have been set for Jan. 29.
McKay Cunningham, a Concordia Law School professor, said, “I think most people would think, and I would be among them, that the more perspectives and the more arguments, the better picture that the court has.”
However, he said, “It seems to me that the court is being careful and is attempting to let everyone have their day and their argument. I think that’s probably the best approach.”