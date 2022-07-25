The International Union for Conservation of Nature listed the monarch butterfly as an endangered species Thursday.
After decades of population decline, the recognizable orange and black butterfly has approached record low population numbers this year. This triggered its placement onto the Conservation of Nature's red list, a list with 41,000 species facing extinction.
The Conservation of Nature is an international group, with more than 1,400 members, that works to track and alert the safety of species. It stands as a "global authority on the status of the natural world," according to its website.
Matt Proett, a regional wildlife biologist for the Idaho Department of Fish and Game, specified that the endangered status of the monarch butterfly is only through the Conservation of Nature currently.
Being placed on the international organization's "red list" of threatened species and being categorized as "endangered" means monarch butterflies are two steps from extinct, the Associated Press reported.
"They are a watch group of government and academic scientists. They are not directly associated with the United States Endangered Species Act," Proett said. "They have a different listing and different metrics of population loss over years. That is what triggered them to list the monarch as endangered."
Although the monarch butterfly is not currently listed as endangered through the Endangered Species Act, the butterfly was petitioned to be listed in December 2020, according to Proett.
This petition resulted in the monarch butterfly being listed as "warranted but precluded," meaning it deserves listing but other species are higher priority. Proett said that means it was not the right time for the monarch to be listed on the Endangered Species Act.
The monarch butterfly population has declined 80% in the last 20 years, according to the Center for Biological Diversity. This plummet is the result of several factors, the most prominent being the decline of the milkweed plant. The milkweed plant is the exclusive food source for monarch larvae.
The Salmon area was once known as a monarch destination, thanks to an abundance of milkweed. But their numbers have dropped sharply in a development linked to such factors as destruction of milkweed plants the insects depend on for survival, freelance journalist Laura Zuckerman reported in 2014.
"The recent increased use of pesticides and herbicides limits the availability of the milkweed plant," Proett said. "But that is only one significant factor."
Proett said the decline in the monarch butterfly population also is caused by climate change and large scale wildfires.
"There is clear evidence now that climate change affects pollinating species. The drying (of the Earth) has a negative impact, especially changing the timing of when plants are available for species like the monarch," Proett said.
Proett said the monarch butterfly is one of only a few invertebrates to have a full north/south migratory pattern, Proett said. Monarch butterflies are categorized into two populations, the eastern and western populations, separated by the Rocky Mountains.
The western population spends winter months in California and then migrate to western mountain states, Proett said. In recent years, the western population totaled approximately 2,000 in California during the winter range. Proett said this was a drastic decline. However, the majority of the monarch population resides east of the Rocky Mountains. Proett said the last available data for this population saw a substantial increase, but as a whole, the monarchs are trending downward.
Proett said Idaho currently does not have a program in place to track and count the local monarch population.
However, to help save the monarch butterfly population, Proett said, "I would ask the general public to plant more flowers. It doesn't have to be milkweed, but it could."
Proett would love to see the monarch butterfly population increase. He said its presence is important.
"Every organism has a place in the food chain. They have an ecological niche," Proett said. "People enjoy watching butterflies. I don't think anyone dislikes butterflies."