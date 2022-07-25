Monarch Butterflies Endangered

Monarch butterflies land on branches at Monarch Grove Sanctuary in Pacific Grove, California, on Nov. 10, 2021. On Thursday, the International Union for the Conservation of Nature said migrating monarch butterflies have moved closer to extinction in the past decade — prompting scientists to officially designate them as “endangered."

 AP file photo

The International Union for Conservation of Nature listed the monarch butterfly as an endangered species Thursday.

After decades of population decline, the recognizable orange and black butterfly has approached record low population numbers this year. This triggered its placement onto the Conservation of Nature's red list, a list with 41,000 species facing extinction. 

