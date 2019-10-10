The Idaho Department of Transportation has reopened Monida Pass on Interstate 15 following Wednesday's early fall snowstorm.
The temperature on the pass remained unseasonably cold — 14 degrees as of 10:45 a.m. — and the road surface is snow covered in places but surface traction is good, according to the state's road conditions website 511.idaho.gov.
Drivers are advised to watch for slush, ice and drifting snow on the roadway and to be prepared for gusty winds.
The American Red Cross of Montana had opened a shelter for travelers stranded by the road closure Wednesday night at the University of Montana-Western in Dillon.