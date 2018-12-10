Brothers Dylan and Daniel Hanson, suspected in a series of car thefts and police chases across eastern Idaho as well crimes in Montana, were arrested in Ashton on Sunday after police located them by pinging a stolen cellphone.
A news release from Ashton Police Chief Greg Griffel stated he saw one of the brothers carjacking a white Chevrolet Impala and pursued it on U.S. Highway 20 at speeds of up to 95 miles per hour.
The driver went into a ditch and abandoned the car to flee on foot. He joined his brother in a stolen pickup with a plow. The brothers used the plow to push between Griffel’s car and a Fremont County Sheriff’s Office vehicle, damaging both.
The brothers crashed into another vehicle and attempted to flee on foot. They gave up due to the cold weather and deep snow and were taken to Fremont County Jail.
Griffel said he did not know what crimes the Montana warrants were for. The police department is recommending Daniel Hanson be charged with possession of a stolen vehicle, three counts of aggravated battery with a stolen vehicle, fleeing and eluding police and possession of marijuana. For Dylan Hanson the department is recommending charges of grand theft, aggravated assault, fleeing and eluding police, resisting and obstructing officers and possession of marijuana.
The Idaho State Journal reported the pair was suspected of burglarizing a residence and stealing a vehicle Saturday from the Buckskin Road area east of Pocatello. They also had reportedly stolen a Jeep Cherokee in Montana and were involved in a high-speed police chase that ended when its tires had been punctured by pursuing law enforcement officers, the Journal reported.
The brothers fled on foot from the stolen Jeep Cherokee and ran into the surrounding residential area along Buckskin Road, causing the Bannock County Sheriff’s Office to lock down the entire area and tell residents on Buckskin and several other nearby roads to stay inside their homes, lock their doors and dial 911 immediately if they saw the suspects, the Journal reported.
The Idaho State Journal contributed to this report.