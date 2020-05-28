In this April 15, 2008, file photo, a bison makes its way across the historic gate to Yellowstone National Park at Gardiner, Mont. Montana's three entrances to Yellowstone National Park, at Gardiner, West Yellowstone and Cooke City are reopening at 10 a.m. Monday, June 1, 2020, after a closure due to the coronavirus. (James Woodcock/The Billings Gazette via AP, File)