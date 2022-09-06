Moose Fire 9 5

Fire activity at Webb Dip is seen in this photo from the Moose fire posted to the InciWeb - Incident Information System website on Monday, Sept. 5, 2022.

 Contingency Group photo

The Moose fire, the largest fire in the continental U.S., grew to more than 107,523 acres as of Tuesday.

The human-caused fire started on July 17 due to an escaped campfire about 17 miles north of Salmon in the Salmon-Challis National Forest. The fire is 44% contained, according to a Great Basin Regional Incident Management Team daily update.

