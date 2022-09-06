The Moose fire, the largest fire in the continental U.S., grew to more than 107,523 acres as of Tuesday.
The human-caused fire started on July 17 due to an escaped campfire about 17 miles north of Salmon in the Salmon-Challis National Forest. The fire is 44% contained, according to a Great Basin Regional Incident Management Team daily update.
Total personnel working to contain the fire is 705. The incident management team is using 11 crews, five helicopters, 29 engines and 31 pieces of heavy equipment. The fire is estimated to be contained by Oct. 31.
Temperatures remain unseasonably warm — Tuesday was expected to reach 95 degrees in North Fork and Wednesday's forecast high there is 92 degrees — and the area continues to experience record-low fuel moisture. Fire activity is high and threatens power transmission lines supplying the residences in Panther Creek as well as nearby mines, the incident management team said. The fire also is close to Leesburg and sprinklers are in place to protect structures in the area should the fire’s edge reach that site.
The Lemhi County Sheriff's Office has placed all zones near the fire in “READY” evacuation status.
Air quality in the region ranges from moderate through unhealthy and smoke concentrations will likely be lowest in the early morning and evening Wednesday.
Another fire near Henrys Lake reached 40% containment on Tuesday. The Sawtell Peak Fire in the Caribou-Targhee National Forest has burned 34 acres since it was caused by lightning on Aug. 31, according to a daily update from Wyoming Type 3 Team 5.
The Sawtell Peak fire is located about a quarter-mile from Sawtell Peak on the Ashton/Island Park Ranger District. Wyoming Type 3 Team 5 is using 127 personnel, four crews, 10 engines, one helicopter and two water tenders to contain the fire.
A forest closure order is in effect and fire behavior is described as minimal, with some smoldering and creeping. The order prohibits access to areas including Sawtell Peak Road, Stamp Meadows Road, East Sawtell Road, Mickelson Ranch Road and Great Western Trail.
Idaho has the most active wildfires in the U.S. at 27, according to the National Interagency Fire Center.