Panther Creek burnout

A wildland firefighter strategically drops spots during firing operations in the Panther Creek area on Sunday.

 Salmon-Challis National Forest

The human-caused Moose fire has burned nearly 95,000 acres in the Salmon-Challis National Forest as of Monday afternoon and is the largest active wildfire in the lower 48 states of the U.S., according to National Interagency Fire Center statistics.

The fire started July 17 about 17 miles north of Salmon and remains under investigation. According to the fire’s InciWeb Incident Information System, the fire started due to an escaped campfire.

