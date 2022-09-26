The Moose fire is seen burning behind the North Fork General Store at The Village at North Fork on Saturday, July 23, 2022. The fire came within yards of The Village at North Fork, a campground, lodge, store and cafe that's a hub for Highway 93 travelers and rafters heading to and from the Salmon River.
Photo courtesy of Dan Peters, North Fork Fire Chief
Investigators with the U.S. Forest Service are asking for the public’s help in identifying anyone who may have been present at the camping area where the Moose fire originated from the afternoon of Saturday, July 16, to the morning of Sunday, July 17.
The fire began on a small flat commonly used as a dispersed camping area, across from the Moose Creek drainage, between Salmon River Road and the Main Salmon River, about 5.6 miles west of North Fork, a Forest Service news release said.
The fire started during a period of high temperatures, low humidity and winds estimated around 30 mph, the release said. Investigators believe the fire may have been left smoldering in a rock fire ring from the previous night. The fire started during a busy weekend on the river corridor and several witnesses have provided helpful information to the investigation, the release said.
Anyone with information pertinent to the start of the fire is asked to send an email to SM.FS.2022MooseTip@usda.gov and to include detailed information and contact details if they’re willing to speak with an investigator.
A wildland fire investigation team comprised of U.S. Forest Service Special Agents and Law Enforcement Officers, aided by local law enforcement, conducted numerous interviews along with forensic processing of the origin area, the release said.
The fire has burned more than 200 square miles and is 51% contained, a Forest Service news release said. Three men have died while fighting the fire.
On July 21, two helicopter pilots working for ROTAK Heli Fire, an Anchorage-based company that is assisting in fighting the wildfire, were killed when their CH-47D series “Chinook” crashed in the Salmon River about 3:30 p.m.
The pilots were identified as 41-year-old Thomas Hayes, of Post Falls, and 36-year-old Jared Bird, who was from Anchorage, the Associated Press reported.
Additionally, on Sept. 20, a wildland firefighter from Oregon suffered a medical emergency and died while battling the fire.
Forest Service officials are reminding visitors to be careful with all potential sources of wildfire ignition as warm and dry conditions persist.
The agency asks visitors to:
• Be mindful of parking vehicles in flammable vegetation and use and disposal of cigarettes.
• Take care to secure items on trailers and truck beds, including chains and other metal objects.
• Always ensure to drown and thoroughly stir campfires prior to departure.