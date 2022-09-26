Moose Fire North Fork

The Moose fire is seen burning behind the North Fork General Store at The Village at North Fork on Saturday, July 23, 2022. The fire came within yards of The Village at North Fork, a campground, lodge, store and cafe that's a hub for Highway 93 travelers and rafters heading to and from the Salmon River.

 Photo courtesy of Dan Peters, North Fork Fire Chief

Investigators with the U.S. Forest Service are asking for the public’s help in identifying anyone who may have been present at the camping area where the Moose fire originated from the afternoon of Saturday, July 16, to the morning of Sunday, July 17.

The fire began on a small flat commonly used as a dispersed camping area, across from the Moose Creek drainage, between Salmon River Road and the Main Salmon River, about 5.6 miles west of North Fork, a Forest Service news release said. 

Recommended for you