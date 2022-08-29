Moose fire water drop 2

A helicopter drops a load of water from a bucket on the Moose fire near Salmon.

 Mike De Fries photo

The Moose fire, a human-caused wild-fire located 17 miles north of Salmon, has grown to 153 square miles but is 44% contained as of Monday.

Moderate weather over the weekend allowed for higher containment percentages but rising temperatures threaten the progress that has been made.

