The Moose fire, a human-caused wild-fire located 17 miles north of Salmon, has grown to 153 square miles but is 44% contained as of Monday.
Moderate weather over the weekend allowed for higher containment percentages but rising temperatures threaten the progress that has been made.
There are currently 730 personal, 12 crews, six helicopters and 27 engines working to contain the fire and protect property.
Great Basin Incident Management Team 5 assumed command of the Moose fire Monday at 6 a.m., allowing for the Northern Rockies Team 2 to take a much-needed break.
The change in teams brings no changes to incident objectives. The Great Basin team will emphasize firefighter and public safety, reducing the negative impacts of fire on communities, infrastructure, municipal watershed, private lands, and other values at risk, fostering relationships with the public, cooperators, and stakeholders, and providing timely and accurate information to the public and partners, according to a daily Moose fire update from Great Basin Team 5.
Rising containment and the lessening of threats to residents have allowed for the status of all evacuation zones in the area to be reduced to “Ready” by the Lemhi County Sheriff’s Office as of Aug. 26.
Residents in a “Ready” zone are instructed to prepare their homes for the possibility of embers flying onto their property. Instructions such as closing vents, cleaning out gutters, and teaching family members how to use a fire extinguisher are all included on the Lemhi County Sheriff’s fire evacuation plan.
Along with the evacuation plan reduction, previous road closures have lifted on Highway 93 and Salmon River Road. The areas are now open but travelers should remain alert for fire equipment working in the area and possible rockfalls.
Panther Creek Road is open but could experience short delays as the fire is most active in this area.
Firefighters continued their work on active areas of the fire Monday particularly in the Daly Creek, Dump Creek, and Hornet Creek areas. Personnel also continued fuel reduction work along the power transmission line serving area mines. In less active areas of the fire, crews and engines will continue to patrol, backhaul equipment, and implement suppression repair work, according to a Facebook post from the U.S. Forest Service.