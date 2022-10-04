A few stands of unburned timber are surrounded by fire-damaged trees around U P Lake in the Salmon-Challis National Forest in this aerial image from Sept. 16, 2022, showing the effects of the Moose fire.
The Moose fire, located within the Salmon-Challis National Forest, has burned 130,114 acres of land as of Tuesday, but favorable weather and hard work from area responders has allowed for 75% containment of the blaze.
The human-caused fire began near Moose Creek and the Salmon River about 17 miles north of Salmon on July 17 and has plagued the area for months but the Lemhi County Sheriff's Office announced Monday that there were no longer areas in any form of evacuation status. The fire hasn't grown in size since Sept. 15.
Rain, humidity and overall moisture levels from firefighting have kept fire activity minimal. Fire officials believe this week will bring a warmer and dryer climate with light winds.
Shorter days also have allowed for an increase in containment due to stark drops in temperature. The average day is more than three hours shorter than the days at the start of the fire in July.
Officials have lookouts placed in "strategic locations" who will continue to watch the fire and track any progress.
Despite having some weather-related relief, crews are continuing repair projects in damaged areas, bringing them to a more stable condition.
A Lemhi County Sheriff's Office report said significant progress has been made on a number projects, including: completion of repair along many affected roads, repair work in the Jureano Mountain/Trapper Ridge areas, repair work south of Salmon from Old Leesburg Road south toward Gorley Creek and removal of pumps and hoses from Diamond Creek and Jesse Creek.
Aside from progress in these areas, improved weather and containment also has allowed for a reduction in the number of firefighting personnel. In August there were more than 1,400 firefighters and other personnel working to stop the fire, but by Tuesday there were only around 300 remaining on the blaze.
Public lands north of the town of Salmon, south of Wallace Creek, and west of the fairgrounds and Diamond Creek Road will remain temporarily closed to the public.
