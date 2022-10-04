Moose fire aerial

A few stands of unburned timber are surrounded by fire-damaged trees around U P Lake in the Salmon-Challis National Forest in this aerial image from Sept. 16, 2022, showing the effects of the Moose fire.

 Salmon-Challis National Forest

The Moose fire, located within the Salmon-Challis National Forest, has burned 130,114 acres of land as of Tuesday, but favorable weather and hard work from area responders has allowed for 75% containment of the blaze.

The human-caused fire began near Moose Creek and the Salmon River about 17 miles north of Salmon on July 17 and has plagued the area for months but the Lemhi County Sheriff's Office announced Monday that there were no longer areas in any form of evacuation status. The fire hasn't grown in size since Sept. 15.

