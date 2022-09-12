The Moose fire grew to 126,925 acres on Monday.
The fire is no longer the largest active wildfire in the continental U.S. after being surpassed by the Double Creek fire in Oregon, according to the National Interagency Fire Center.
The human-caused Moose fire started on July 17 due to an escaped campfire about 17 miles north of Salmon in the Salmon-Challis National Forest. The fire is 37% contained and estimated to be fully contained by Oct. 31.
A Monday update from the Salmon-Challis National Forest records 866 total personnel, 16 hand crews, 45 engines and seven helicopters working to contain the fire.
Smoky conditions and limited visibility grounded helicopters Sunday due to the unsafe flying conditions, Similar conditions were seen on Monday and helicopters will be unable to take off until the smoke clears, the update said.
Fire conditions in the region are critically dry and the fire remains active. Firefighters anticipate fire activity to pick up significantly when the smoke lifts or due to an increase in windspeed, the update said.
Zones 1 and 11, the Beartrack Mine and Leesburg area evacuated and remain in “GO” status from the Lemhi County Sherriff’s Office fire evacuation plan. Zones 12 and 13, which cover Upper Fairmont to Hayhook Drive and 16th Street to Pollard Circle, are in “SET” status.
A Salmon-Challis National Forest closure order was updated Friday and now includes the area north of Williams Creek Road and the Deep Creek Road. Public land north of Salmon, south of Wallace Creek and west of the Salmon River are temporarily closed.
On Friday, another fire near Henrys Lake was fully contained.
Caribou-Targhee National Forest Type 4 Team issued its final report for the Sawtell Peak Fire, which grew to 37 acres in the Caribou-Targhee National Forest.
The fire started on Aug. 31 due to lightning and was located about a quarter-mile from Sawtell Peak on the Ashton/Island Park Ranger District.
The fire had 66 total personnel working to contain the fire and the closure order for the area surrounding the fire was rescinded Monday.
Idaho has the most active wildfires of all U.S. states with 34 that have burned nearly 250,000 acres of land, according to the National Interagency Fire Center.
More information about Idaho wildfires is available at https://inciweb.nwcg.gov/.
