The Moose fire topped 100,000 acres on Thursday and continues to be the largest active wildfire in the continental U.S.
The human-caused fire was 44% contained as of Thursday, according to a Great Basin Incident Management Team's daily update. The fire started on July 17 due to an escaped campfire and remains under investigation. The fire is located 17 miles north of Salmon in the Salmon-Challis National Forest.
There are 759 total personnel working to contain the fire. Firefighters are using six helicopters, 12 crews, 30 engines and 32 pieces of heavy equipment. The estimated containment date of the fire is Oct. 31, according to InciWeb - Incident Information System.
Highway 93, Salmon River Road and Panther Creek Road remain open, but travelers may see short traffic delays with fire equipment on the road in addition to the recreation traffic to the area.
The Lemhi County Sheriff’s Office has moved all zones near the fire to “READY” evacuation status.
Fire activity is expected to continue as temperatures still remain above normal for this time of year. The low relative humidity and upcoming warmer temperatures may increase smoke, according to the Great Basin daily update.
A smaller fire started Wednesday near Henrys Lake in the Caribou-Targhee National Forest. The fire was caused by lightning and is located about a quarter-mile from Sawtell Peak on the Island Park Ranger District.
The estimated containment date of the fire is unknown and the fire was nearly 30 acres in size as of Thursday morning.
Two crews, three engines, one helicopter, two scoopers and one air attack are being used to contain the fire.
No evacuations have been ordered for the Sawtell Peak fire. Fire behavior is smoldering, creeping, torching and short-range spotting.
Idaho leads all U.S. states with 14 active wildfires which have burned more than 129,306 acres in the state, according to the National Interagency Fire Center.