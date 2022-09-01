Moose fire 8 30

Smoke from the Moose fire is seen looking north from Salmon River Road on Aug. 30.

 Salmon-Challis National Forest

The Moose fire topped 100,000 acres on Thursday and continues to be the largest active wildfire in the continental U.S. 

The human-caused fire was 44% contained as of Thursday, according to a Great Basin Incident Management Team's daily update. The fire started on July 17 due to an escaped campfire and remains under investigation. The fire is located 17 miles north of Salmon in the Salmon-Challis National Forest.

