The Moose fire, located about about 17 miles north of Salmon, was estimated at 37,264 acres as of Tuesday morning and is just 10% contained. The estimated containment date is Aug. 30.
The cause of the fire, which started on July 17, has not been determined. The fire is threatening "residences, energy infrastructure, the Salmon municipal watershed, mining operations, heritage resources, fisheries, livestock grazing allotments, and a variety of recreational opportunities, particularly river rafting," according to the InciWeb Incident Information System. The fire also is encroaching on U.S. Highway 93 as the area continues to see hot and dry conditions.
The Lemhi County Sheriff's Office placed residents on both sides of Highway 93 from Tower Creek to North Fork in a “GO” evacuation status.
A community open house to discuss the fire will be held from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. Wednesday at the Gibbonsville Improvement Association Building (old schoolhouse).
The fire is currently being managed by Great Basin Team 2, a Type 1 incident management team. There are 789 personnel, 23 hand crews, 35 engines and six helicopters deployed on the fire.
There is high potential today for the fire to spread to the south and east due to northwest winds. There are potential fire impacts to Highway 93, private property and the municipal watershed for the city of Salmon, the InciWeb report said.
In the next 36 hours there is high potential for the fire to spread south and east due to northwest winds. In that scenario there are potential impacts to power transmission lines to Blackbird Mine.
The Salmon‐Challis National Forest has implemented the Moose Fire Emergency Area, Road, and Trail Closure, Order Number: 04‐13‐22‐503. Details and a map can be found at bit.ly/3crDrDe.