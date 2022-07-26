The Moose fire, located about about 17 miles north of Salmon, was estimated at 37,264 acres as of Tuesday morning and is just 10% contained. The estimated containment date is Aug. 30.

The cause of the fire, which started on July 17, has not been determined. The fire is threatening "residences, energy infrastructure, the Salmon municipal watershed, mining operations, heritage resources, fisheries, livestock grazing allotments, and a variety of recreational opportunities, particularly river rafting," according to the InciWeb Incident Information System. The fire also is encroaching on U.S. Highway 93 as the area continues to see hot and dry conditions.

