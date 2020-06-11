Grand Teton National Park plans to close the unpaved section of the popular Moose-Wilson Road for seasonal dust abatement next week.
The closure of the 1-mile section of dirt will begin at 4 a.m. Tuesday and reopen by 8 a.m. Thursday.
“During the dust abatement application June 16-18, motorists and bicyclists should plan to use an alternate route as this temporary closure will prevent making a 'through trip' on the Moose-Wilson Road between the Granite Canyon Entrance Station and the Teton Park Road at Moose, Wyoming,” the park said in a news release.
The Laurance S. Rockefeller Preserve parking area or Death Canyon Trailhead can still be accessed by traveling south on the Moose-Wilson Road from the Teton Park Road junction near the Craig Thomas Discovery and Visitor Center.
Expect temporary 20-minute delays on the Moose-Wilson Road near the Laurance S. Rockefeller Preserve from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Monday while a helicopter transports supplies and materials for repairs of the Phelps Lake restroom.
“The product used for dust abatement is a slurry of magnesium chloride, the same product that is used to treat dirt roads in and around Jackson Hole,” the park said. “This product coats the road surface, but it can also adhere to the undercarriage of vehicles. Motorists who drive the unpaved portion of the Moose-Wilson Road after it reopens on Thursday may want to rinse off their vehicles to eliminate any residue.”