Grand Teton National Park is temporarily closing the unpaved section of the Moose-Wilson Road for dust abatement work starting early Tuesday.
The 1-mile section of unpaved road will be closed from 4 a.m. Tuesday to 8 a.m. Thursday. The park applies the dust abatement treatment to the road several times during the summer.
The closure will prevent vehicles and cyclists from making a through trip between the Granite Canyon Entrance Station and the Teton Park Road at Moose, Wyo.
“For those wishing to reach the Laurance S. Rockefeller Preserve parking area or Death Canyon trailhead, access will be possible by traveling south from the Teton Park Road Junction near the Craig Thomas Discovery and Visitor Center,” the park said in a news release.
Signs will be posted during the closure near the southern and northern entrances of the Moose-Wilson Road.
“The product used for dust abatement is a slurry of magnesium chloride, the same product that is used to treat dirt roads in and around Jackson Hole,” the park said. “This product coats the road surface, but it can also adhere to the undercarriage of vehicles. Motorists who drive the unpaved portion of the Moose-Wilson Road after it reopens on Thursday may want to rinse off their vehicles to eliminate any residue.”
The roadwork schedule is subject to change depending on the weather or other circumstances.