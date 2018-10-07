The political war on the airwaves heated up last week, with supporters and opponents of instant racing and Medicaid expansion backers making their pitches to the voters through commercials.
Also, Republican gubernatorial candidate Lt. Gov. Brad Little released his first advertisement, the first one by an individual candidate this general election cycle.
“A third-generation Idaho rancher, Brad Little fights for our values,” the narrator says, over footage of Little on his ranch and talking to voters in various places. “He cut our taxes and helped create 100,000 jobs. He fought to end Obamacare’s monopoly in Idaho and to make our health care more affordable. Now he’s ready to lead the charge for world-class schools and better-paying jobs.”
Little is running against former state House member Democrat Paulette Jordan for the state’s top job. Incumbent C.L. “Butch” Otter is stepping down after three terms.
National developments
President Donald Trump nominated Rita Baranwal, the head of Idaho National Lab-led Gateway for Accelerated Innovation in Nuclear, to serve as the U.S. Department of Energy’s assistant secretary for nuclear energy. If confirmed, she will lead the Office of Nuclear Energy.
Trump also signed a bill last week, which was sponsored by Idaho Sen. Mike Crapo and co-sponsored by a bipartisan group including Sen. Jim Risch, to direct DOE to speed up work with the private sector to develop advanced nuclear reactors.
Crapo and Risch also were among the 98 senators who voted for the SUPPORT for Patients and Communities Act, a bill to fight the opioid crisis in a variety of ways, such as cracking down on “doctor-shopping” and shipments of fentanyl into the country and fast-tracking the research and development of non-addictive painkillers.
“Too many Idahoans have suffered the untimely loss of their loved ones due to opioid overdose, and that number is going up each year,” Risch said. “The legislative solution we passed today takes one more step to help law enforcement, medical technicians, caregivers, and others in our local communities fight the opioid epidemic back home by giving them the tools and resources they need.”
Opioid overdose deaths have become more common over the past decade in Idaho, like most other parts of the county. While the overdose death rate in Idaho is usually below the national average, Bonneville and Bannock counties have consistently had the highest overdose rates among the state’s big counties.
“The legislation passed today by the Senate will help Idaho community and health care leaders combat the growing opioid crisis,” Crapo said. “It provides additional treatment and recovery support and, more importantly, supports greater prevention efforts. The overwhelming bipartisan support this measure received demonstrates the urgency needed to address and combat opioid addiction across Idaho and the nation.”
The bill already passed the House and now awaits Trump’s signature.
Next week’s forums
Sen. Brent Hill, R-Rexburg, and his Democratic opponent Robert Nielsen will meet at a League of Women Voters forum at the Madison County Senior Citizens Center, 40 South 2nd West, at 7 p.m. Monday.
Hill, who is the Senate’s president pro tempore, represents District 34, which encompasses all of Madison and a piece of northern Bonneville County.
Idaho Education News and the Center for School Improvement and Policy Studies at Boise State University are hosting a forum in Boise with Cindy Wilson, Democratic candidate for superintendent of public instruction, at 6 p.m. Tuesday at BSU’s Special Events Center. Republican incumbent Sherri Ybarra, who is running for a second term, will not be attending. It will be live-streamed on Idaho Ed News’ Facebook page.
Idaho Debates, the debates in the statewide and congressional races organized by Idaho Public Television, also kicks off next week. It will start with the secretary of state race between incumbent Republican Lawerence Denney and Democratic challenger Jill Humble at 8:30 p.m. Thursday. Ybarra and Wilson face off at 8:30 p.m. Friday, and at 7 p.m. Sunday U.S. Rep. Mike Simpson, R-Idaho, who represents eastern Idaho’s Second Congressional District, and Democratic challenger Aaron Swisher will face off. Post Register opinion editor Bryan Clark will be one of the moderators of the Simpson/Swisher debate.
Keep checking this column in the coming weeks for more on upcoming local legislative debates and other candidate forums.