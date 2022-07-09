Record high property value assessments in Bonneville County have caused many residents to appeal the assessments they received in June, and the assessor’s office says it’s been one of the busiest years staff have seen from responding to appeals.
Theodore Heckathorn, 84, appealed his assessment and had his appeal hearing with the Bonneville County Board of Equalization on Wednesday. The county assessor’s office appraised his property at $638,582 this year, which Heckathorn said is almost double the amount he believes the assessment should be.
“Using these values from a grossly abnormal market disproportionally hurts the elderly, retired and those on a fixed income,” Heckathorn wrote to the county in advance of his appeal hearing. “Such a huge increase also may disqualify many younger home buyers from obtaining a home loan. Renters also will get slammed as their landlords pass along the increases to them. This damage will be widespread.”
During the hearing, Heckathorn said he believes his home should be assessed at $381,587 — the value of his house prior to the COVID-19 pandemic.
From 1999 to 2019, Heckathorn said his property assessment increased by a total of $131,581 for an average of $6,579 a year. His new assessment increased by $256,955 in a single year.
Theodore Heckathorn discusses his property assessment on Friday. He recently received a 62% increase in his property assessment from last year…
“This statistical Frankenstein has been unleashed upon the citizens of Bonneville County and other counties as well,” Heckathorn said. “Many elderly people are worried that they’re going to lose their homes — they’re going to lose their life savings because of what’s going to happen to the taxes.”
Bonneville County assessor Dustin Barron said during Wednesday’s hearing that the assessments reflect the current market value of a home, but Heckathorn argues recent years are an anomaly because of the COVID-19 pandemic and he believes the extreme hikes in property assessments will lead to higher property taxes.
“We have no mechanism for appealing our taxes, we have to appeal the assessment. But you can’t tell me if you … raise the assessment by 62%, that won’t increase my taxes,” Heckathorn said. “It certainly isn’t going to lower them, is it?”
Many Bonneville County property owners are seeing assessment increases of about 45% to 55% over last year, according to the assessor’s office. Property assessments increased by about 20% from 2020 to 2021.
Heckathorn said he received a 5.9% increase in his Social Security income for the recent increase to cost of living, but that won’t be enough to cover what he estimates will be around a $2,000 increase to his property taxes.
“The food or gasoline alone will eat (that 5.9%),” Heckathorn said.
Vic Jacobson, an Idaho Falls resident who recently appealed his property assessment, speaks about his appeal on Friday at Theodore Heckathorn'…
Vic Jacobson, one of Heckathorn’s neighbors, also appealed his property assessment because 16 out of 17 of the homes the county used to compare his house to are appraised on average about $70,000 less than his house, and those houses are on average 10 years newer than his house and 300 square feet smaller.
In 2021, Jacobson’s home was appraised at $354,013 and this year, his assessment was $546,778 — a 55% year-over-year increase. He estimates he will pay 38% more property taxes than last year based on the current assessment and estimated tax rate, totaling $4,737.
Based on the comparable homes he was given, Jacobson said he believes a fairer assessment would be around $480,000, which would result in a 16% increase in his property taxes. Heckathorn said he also saw similar issues with properties the county compared to his, but both men’s appeals were denied.
“It doesn’t pass the reasonableness test, what they’ve done to me,” Jacobson said.
Barron said this year is one of the busiest years the county has seen with property tax appeals because of the substantial increase homeowners saw in their assessments this year.
By the end of June 27, the final day Idahoans could submit an appeal for their property assessments, Bonneville County had received 214 protests for parcels of property, Barron said. In 2021, the county had 102 protests.
In 2020, there were nearly 400 protests but Barron said that was an unusual year where most of the protests came from business owners or property developers who had multiple properties. Many other property owners called or visited the county office to initially complain about their assessments, but didn’t file an appeal after hearing an explanation of the new assessment. Those complaints are not included in the county’s data, Barron said.
“Someone needs to show leadership and take care of this problem,” Heckathorn said.
County Commissioner Roger Christensen told Heckathorn during the hearing there is very little the county can do to lower property assessments while upholding Idaho’s Constitution. Any significant change will likely need to come from the state Legislature.
One legislator setting his sights on decreasing property taxes is Rep. John Gannon, D-Boise, who was a member of the 2021 interim committee for property taxes and revenue expenditures. He’s calling for a group of legislators to meet before the 2023 Legislative session to address property taxes.
According to Snake River Regional Multiple Listing Service, the median price of single-family housing units sold has increased every month in 2022, except for June, when the median decreased to $402,500 from $429,900 in May. The median price in January was $386,160.
An idea Gannon suggested is to create a five-year average for assessments, which he believes would give the state a more aggregate idea of what properties are really worth while avoiding extreme highs and lows.
The only major bill that addressed property taxes in the Legislature in the 2022 session was a bill that decreased property taxes, but increased the sales tax, which Gannon said he believes is the wrong direction to go.
“People in my area have seen their assessment values go up by about three times and the property taxes have doubled,” Gannon said. “That’s unfair and unjust at a time when you’ve got this billion-dollar surplus at the state level and not only that, but at a time when other (commercial property taxes) are going down. That’s not fair and it needs to be fixed.”
The interim committee for property taxes and revenue expenditures was disbanded, much to Gannon’s disappointment. He said he will ask for a working group to be formed immediately, and members would need to be appointed by the speaker of the House and the Senate pro tempore before meeting for official business.
“This is a big social issue,” Heckathorn said. “It impacts us all across the board and it’s really unfair to the people that have been paying their taxes and supporting the county for all these years.”