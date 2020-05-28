While Memorial Day weekend is the traditional kickoff to the camping season, State Parks and Recreation and national forests are announcing this weekend, specifically this Saturday, as the day most campgrounds and recreation sites will be open.
The Caribou-Targhee National Forest in eastern Idaho will push the opening of all its campgrounds and facilities not currently open to Monday (June 1). The Caribou-Targhee opened 17 campgrounds for the holiday weekend last week. Those include:
Palisades Ranger District: Riverside Park, Big Elk, Blowout, Palisades and Calamity B and C Loops.
Teton Basin Ranger District: Mike Harris, Trail Creek and Reunion Flats.
Westside Ranger District: Scout Mountain, Malad Summit, Curlew and Big Springs.
Montpelier Ranger District: Willow Flats, Porcupine, North Fork, Montpelier Canyon and Cloverleaf.
“Not all our campgrounds are open, but we are making every effort to expand access while following (Center for Disease Control) and state guidance,” said Sarah Wheeler of the Caribou-Targhee. “We look forward to the day when all locations can safely reopen.”
Idaho State Parks and Recreation campgrounds will also open Saturday. That includes the popular Henrys Lake State Park and Massacre Rocks State Park. Henrys Lake camping reservations can be made at 1-888-922-6743.
Some campgrounds will remain closed because they are still snowed in.
“Users should stay on designated travel routes and use good judgment regarding travel on roads and trails not yet sufficiently dry to prevent resource damage,” the Forest Service said in a news release. “Avoid leaving ruts in the roads or trails and do not drive off-road to avoid snowdrifts.”
The Salmon-Challis National Forest plans to add to its open list several campgrounds, picnic areas and other facilities this Saturday, said Forest spokesperson Amy Baumer via email.
“There are 29 developed recreation sites that are projected to be open on Saturday,” Baumer said. “Included in the count of 29 is a limited number of developed recreation sites which are currently partially open and are projected to be fully open on the 30th. For example: Corn Creek Boat Launch – currently the campground remains closed but the restrooms and launch are open. On May 30th the campground will open.”
Included in the new openings are the popular Custer ghost town in the Challis-Yankee Fork Ranger District, Dagger Falls Campground and the Boundary Creek Campground and boat launch in the Middle Fork Ranger District.
For a complete list of what’s open now and what will be open in the Salmon-Challis National Forest, go to fs.usda.gov/scnf.
Campgrounds in the Sawtooth National Recreation Area are mostly open and taking reservations. For more information, go to fs.usda.gov/recarea/sawtooth.