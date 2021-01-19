More dead geese have been found shot and dumped off a road along the Snake River in Minidoka County, Idaho Fish and Game recently reported.
For the second time this winter, Fish and Game officers reported finding six geese dumped Saturday in the same location where nine geese were left to waste in late December. Officers believe the geese were dumped the evening of Jan. 15 or early on the 16th, Fish and Game said in a news release. No meat was taken from the birds.
“The fact that someone has deliberately dumped Canada geese twice, in the same location is appalling,” said Fish and Game conservation officer Aaron Andruska, “this is a blatant case of wasting game, which is very disturbing, especially if this is the same individual or individuals who are responsible.”
The geese were found off of 200 North on the north bank of the Snake River in Minidoka County, west of Minidoka Dam at the old Jackson bridge location.
Fish and Game is hoping someone will step forward with information on the crime. A reward is offered for information leading to a conviction in the case.
The Citizens Against Poaching hotline is 1-800-632-5999. Information can also be given directly to Andruska at (208) 539-4410.