Updated Parking Restriction Schedule
As the updated weather forecast is calling for more snow over the next few days, the Street Division has put Zone A snow removal and parking restrictions on hold until Friday and Saturday. Crews will continue plowing the higher use streets and Zone B (majority of the city) throughout the week and weekend. Parking restrictions are still in place for Zone B.
Zone A streets are in the center of town and are typically narrow, one-way streets with smaller driveways, resulting in very limited parking for those residents who park on both sides of the roadway. Plowing narrow streets that are congested with parked vehicles is not only inconvenient for residents but dangerous and challenging for snow plows and limits the effectiveness of snow removal activities.
“By waiting until after the next snow storm to remove snow from Zone A, we will only impact those residents and their limited parking spaces one time rather than multiple times,” states Street Superintendent Brian Cardon. “We apologize for the inconvenience and appreciate the community’s patience as we work around changing forecasts,” adds Cardon.
EFFECTIVE IMMEDIATELY, THE UPDATED SNOW REMOVAL SCHEDULE IS AS FOLLOWS:
DOWNTOWN PARKING RESTRICTIONS
Downtown will be plowed beginning at midnight on Friday, Feb. 15 until 7:00 a.m. with parking restrictions in place during that time.
ZONE A PARKING RESTRICTIONS
No parking on east & west streets on any odd calendar day, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. (Friday, Feb. 15, 2019)
No parking on north & south streets on any even calendar day, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. (Saturday, Feb. 16, 2019)
ZONE B PARKING RESTRICTIONS
Parking restrictions for streets within Zone B (majority of the city) include no parking during a snow event are still in effect until snow removal operations are complete.
ADDITIONAL INFORMATION AND MAPS
A link to the snow removal & parking restrictions ordinance, policy, maps, zones and additional information can be found on the homepage of the city’s website. Community members are encouraged to review the webpage and/or call the Street Division at (208) 612-8490 for questions.