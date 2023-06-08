Idaho Falls firefighters raised more than $54,000 during their annual Fill the Boot fundraiser, breaking last year's record.
The annual Fill the Boot campaign is put on to raise money for the Muscular Dystrophy Association at more than 2,000 different locations across the United States. In 2022, the Idaho Falls Fire Department's location raised $53,178.32 breaking the 2021 record of $49,574.22.
This year, the Idaho Falls' Fill the Boot campaign brought in $54,054.88. Kerry Hammon, the Idaho Falls Fire Department public information officer, said that the amount of money raised is indicative of the community's generosity.
"It was an excellent response. The community steps up for this event every year," said Hammon.
Idaho Falls firefighters set up in the Red Robin parking lot on May 19 and 20 to fill their boots. They walked out to cars at the corner of Hitt Road and 17th Street. The Chaplains of Idaho joined the fundraiser for the first time this year, providing volunteers with water and snacks.
"It is an opportunity for us to get out into the community when its not an emergency," Hammon said.
Cars pulled into the restaurant parking lot, and kids were able to talk to firefighters and look at different fire engines, Hammon said.
The firefighters also were joined by sister royalty. Miss Idaho Falls Taylor Eubanks and her sister Miss Idaho Outstanding Teen Reagan Eubanks strapped on safety gear to collect money from passing cars.
"We randomly have volunteers come out. Taylor and Reagan gave us a call about helping out," Hammon said.
The Fill the Boot fundraiser not only received physical support, many businesses around town supported it financially. Idaho Falls Community Hospital donated $5,000 in matched funds. Mountain View Hospital donated $1,500 and Lookout Credit Union donated $500.
"We always receive a tremendous amount of support from businesses, volunteers, and the entire community. Thank you so much for helping us raise critical funds for the awareness and treatment of neuromuscular diseases," firefighter Tyler Wise said in an Idaho Falls Fire Department news release.
The MDA has partnered with the International Association of Fire Fighters for almost 70 years. In 1954, the IAFF designated the MDA as its charity of choice and launched the Fill the Boot program.
In the last 12 years, the MDA has found 18 FDA approved treatments as a result of funds raised in nationwide Fill the Boot campaigns.
"Together with the support of the International Association of Fire Fighters to accelerate research and advance care, we are empowering the families we serve to live longer, more independent lives. Fire fighters are a vital part of our mission in all the communities we serve across the country. We are extremely grateful to IAFF for maintaining their strong commitment to the Fill the Boot program," MDA CEO and President Donald S. Wood said on the association's website.
The ability to donate to the MDA does not stop once firefighters put their boots back on the shelves. The official Fill the Boot campaign has now moved online.
Anyone can donate to the MDA at the Idaho Falls Fill the Boot website.
