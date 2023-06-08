Idaho Falls firefighters raised more than $54,000 during their annual Fill the Boot fundraiser, breaking last year's record.

The annual Fill the Boot campaign is put on to raise money for the Muscular Dystrophy Association at more than 2,000 different locations across the United States. In 2022, the Idaho Falls Fire Department's location raised $53,178.32 breaking the 2021 record of $49,574.22. 


Recommended for you

View (0) comments

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

We welcome comments, however there are some guidelines:

Keep it Clean: Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language. Don't Threaten: Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful: Don't lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice: No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading. Be Proactive: Report abusive posts and don’t engage with trolls. Share with Us: Tell us your personal accounts and the history behind articles.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.