Morgan Construction Inc. has announced it recently merged with ESI Construction, the largest privately-held general contractor in Idaho. The merger was completed earlier this month with the hopes it would create “significant growth opportunities” for both companies in eastern Idaho.
“This merger of two great companies allows ESI an exciting opportunity to support already established clients and new clients on exciting projects by enhancing our efficiency and response to a broader market. Idaho is our home and we want to be able to serve all communities throughout the Gem State as we grow together,” said Neil Nelson, president and co-owner of ESI, in a press release.
Morgan Construction Inc., based in Idaho Falls, is a general contracting company that focuses on medical, dental, retail and light industrial projects. It was founded in 1989 by Matt Morgan. As part of this change, Morgan Construction will become a division of ESI. Morgan will continue with the company under the division as business development and client relations executive.
“Developing Eastern Idaho is important to ESI and Morgan Construction. Matt’s talented team will have the full support of ESI’s resources so we can continue to complete great projects for our clients across our home state, Idaho,” Nelson said in the release.
First founded in 1972, ESI Construction, based in Meridian is licensed in 44 states and has revenues exceeding $500 million. It has won a number of awards, including Idaho’s Top General Contractor and Engineering News-Record’s Regional Contractor of the Year. The company has previously worked in eastern Idaho at INL, “who they worked with on joint venture projects Collaborative Computing Center & Cybercore,” according to ESI.
Morgan said he is looking forward to the flexibility this new development will give him. He hopes it will allow him to focus on his nonprofit organization Building Hope Today which works to raise awareness of the warning signs of sexual abuse against children. Outside of Morgan Construction, Morgan will continue to act as the managing member partner of operations with the MMS Ventures LLC and Jackson Hole Junction Commercial Center LLC Development Companies.
“We’re excited to be part of ESI’s team, and we believe this merger will enable us to serve our clients at an even higher level thanks to the resources that ESI brings to the table. In addition, this merger will give myself and my wife, Lynne, more time to focus on people and causes we’re passionate about in this new chapter of our lives moving forward," Morgan said.