A recent survey sent out from Bonneville Joint School District 93 reveals a slim majority of parents in the district and a clear majority of employees surveyed support its recent mask requirement.
The district shared the survey results with families on Thursday. Of the 3,643 responses from families, 53% said they supported the mask requirement in high-risk phase of the district’s COVID-19 response plan.
The survey also was sent to district employees and 70% said they supported the mask requirement. Another 22% opposed it.
District 93 implemented its mask requirement Oct. 4 after passing the threshold of 50 new COVID-19 cases per week listed in the red phase of its COVID-19 response plan in both the prior two weeks.
On Friday morning, the district's COVID-19 weekly new case average was at 54.9 and there were 47 total active cases within the district.
Based on the responses from families, the district does not plan to participate in the state COVID-19 screening and testing program for students and employees and does not plan to organize vaccination clinics for students.
The majority of families opposed random COVID-19 screening at 53%. Additionally, 32% of families supported it and 14% said they were unsure.
Most staff members, 82%, at the district reported they have been vaccinated for COVID-19. The district said in its weekly update to parents that this is a significantly higher percentage than the percentage who participated in the district’s vaccination clinics last spring.
The number one reason for staff members who chose not to receive a vaccine was concern over vaccine safety. Of the staff members who chose to answer, 38% listed their concerns for its safety as their primary reason for not getting vaccinated. The majority of parents who shared their concerns about the vaccine chose the same answer as their primary concern.
Of the respondents, 43% of families reported their eligible children have received the vaccine, similar to the national average. Another 33% of families reported that if the vaccination is approved for younger school-age children they would likely receive it and 13% of families stated they would want the district to provide a vaccination clinic for younger children.