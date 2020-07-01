From Island Park to Bear Lake and across the Salmon River country, the National Forest campgrounds are expecting a busy holiday weekend.
Forest officials said most campgrounds and facilities will be open, but visitors can expect a few remote roads and trails affected by the weather.
“It's that time of year when everyone is hoppin’ to get out,” said Brian Micklich of the Caribou-Targhee National Forest. “We totally encourage them to get out and enjoy the forest. It's there for their use.”
Micklich said all of the more than 50 campgrounds and sites on the Caribou-Targhee National Forest are open except for the Big Springs Campground, the Johnny Sack Cabin and the Upper Mesa Falls Visitors Center. The Big Springs Campground and Johnny Sack Cabin are closed for construction and renovation. The road down to the Upper Mesa Falls is open.
Salmon-Challis National Forest boasts more than 80 campgrounds. Information officer for the Salmon-Challis, Amy Baumer, said recent wet and windy weather has blocked some roads and made getting to some sites difficult. The Yellowjacket Guard Station – a site that sleeps four – is still closed as well as the high-altitude campground, Meadow Lake.
“Some sights are no longer closed but are inaccessible due to snow and trees/debris across roadways,” Baumer said in a text message.
She recommends calling the Salmon-Challis office at 208-756-5100 on the status of specific sites.
“Forest visitors should be prepared to encounter trees and debris that have fallen into roadways and trail systems,” Baumer said in a news release. “Visitors should come prepared; just because a roadway was clear on the way into an area, doesn’t mean it will be clear upon return.”
Baumer also cautioned that cellphones don’t work in most areas of the Salmon-Challis National Forest.
Forest visitors are reminded that fireworks are illegal on all federal public lands.
“Make sure if you start a fire to put it out,” Micklich said. “If you’re going to use your ATVs or bikes, you should use them responsibly and be respectful of others. Keep your dogs under control at all times."