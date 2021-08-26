With COVID-19 cases soaring in Idaho and active case levels projected to be higher than last year, college students in Idaho are returning to campus with mask mandates once again.
One such college is the College of Eastern Idaho, where students, staff and visitors will be required to wear a mask while they are inside campus buildings.
Todd Wightman, CEI communications and marketing director, said the university’s board of trustees made this decision based on the current COVID-19 case rate in the region, the spread of the delta variant and Bonneville County’s low vaccination rate.
“Our leadership felt it was judicious to begin fall with masks because it’s likely to increase based upon all the projections,” he said.
State officials are close to preparing for crisis standards of care, where hospitals ration scarce and potentially life-saving resources to save those with the best chances of survival. Kootenai Health in Coeur d’Alene announced on Wednesday it was preparing for the state to declare crisis standards of care due to a record number of COVID-19 patients being hospitalized.
CEI has a benchmark of requiring masks when the active case rate in Bonneville County is higher than 15 per 10,000, Wightman said. On Thursday, the active case rate was 18.6 per 10,000, according to Eastern Idaho Public Health.
The college could reconsider its mask mandate if the case rate stabilizes below the benchmark, although Wightman said college leadership is not expecting that to happen.
“I’m sure there’s some disappointment that we have to do this again,” Wightman said. “Just walking around campus, people this time around are pretty cooperative. I think people are used to doing this.”
Wightman said the college will not be requiring students and staff to be vaccinated, although the college is strongly encouraging it. Of CEI staff who responded to a survey sent out earlier in the summer, more than 70% reported they were vaccinated.
“We’re trying to set an example and make a point that we will be safer and we won’t have to wear masks if everyone were vaccinated,” Wightman said.
Students will be sent a similar survey soon to gauge a random sample of the student population that has been vaccinated, he said. The college’s fall semester started on Monday.
CEI’s policy is similar to other post-secondary intuitions in the state, Wightman said. All of them except for The College of Southern Idaho are implementing some kind of mask mandate or have announced a mask mandate will be in place.
This is part of a coordinated effort from each institution to handle the pandemic with consistency. Every Wednesday since the pandemic started, university representatives, including CEI Executive LiaisonAmanda Logan have been meeting to consider the best methods to operate in these conditions.
Students also can expect a mask mandate at Brigham Young University-Idaho when classes begin Sept. 13. The university announced on its website on Aug. 2 that it will revisit its mask policy after the first two weeks of the fall semester.
“Vaccinations and other safety measures are crucial to keeping our Rexburg campus open,” said BYU-Idaho President Henry J. Eyring in a university video posted on Aug. 4.
Eyring called upon BYU-Idaho students to get vaccinated during the video. At the time, about 50% of the student population reported they were vaccinated.