The Independence Day fireworks show in Idaho Falls will feature mostly American-made fireworks, event hosts announced this week.
Most fireworks used in America come from China. The company hosting the show and an industry expert say that the change for the Idaho Falls event can create more fine-tuned decorative explosives.
Having an “almost entirely American made fireworks display is going to be a real treat for the spectators in terms of the customization of those products and the effects,” Julie Heckman, executive director of the American Pyrotechnics Association, told the Post Register in an interview.
U.S. companies only produce about 5% of the fireworks used in the U.S., while 75% come from China, Heckman said.
“It’s a very labor-intensive process. We used to — prior to the late ‘70s, we had a lot of U.S. fireworks manufacturing in the country,” she said. But over time, she said regulations made importing cheaper than domestic production.
Many people consider the Idaho Falls show to be one of the largest in the country.
On average, 10 fireworks shells will be launched each second for 31 minutes, according to Idaho Falls-based wellness company Melaleuca, which has hosted the Annual Melaleuca Freedom Celebration for 28 years. This year’s show starts 10 p.m. Saturday and will feature more than 18,000 shells.
Melaleuca estimates 200,000 people will attend the show.
Using American-produced fireworks costs “between 25 to 100 percent more per shell than low-cost Chinese alternatives,” the company said in a news release. Melaleuca CEO Frank VanderSloot declined to share the total costs in an interview with the Post Register on Wednesday. He said the cost is “nothing compared to the price veterans paid” and that “we don’t think” the event should be measured by monetary costs. He acknowledged that each year, the budget increases.
“It’s a celebration of freedom but it’s also a tribute to the people who gained it for us,” VanderSloot said of veterans. “All of those people that have lost their lives — over a million. We don’t know their names. Their names are recorded somewhere but we’ll never read them. They all had a story. We’ll never know their story. There’s too many of them. Too much to really comprehend in our minds. And we just want to create an experience that will impact our souls to remember that it’s not free.”
The fireworks show will be synchronized to patriotic music broadcasting on KLCE 97.3 FM.
Local realty company Ball Ventures built a 110-acre free-to-the-public outdoor amphitheater for the fireworks show near the Snake River, according to Melaleuca’s news release. Snake River Landing will feature the soundtrack through via speakers.